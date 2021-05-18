Iggy Azalea flaunts her curves in a semi-sheer dress as she steps out for a lavish meal





Her curves have received a lot of attention since she rose to fame. And Iggy Azalea, 30, showed off her curves in a midnight blue semi-sheer ribbed dress as she stepped out for dinner at the Avra ​​Beverly Hills Estiatorio on Monday. The Australian rapper’s go-to bodycon dress with an asymmetrical hem also allowed her to show off her torso, thanks to a side cutout. Food: Iggy Azalea, 30, showcased her curves in a midnight blue semi-sheer ribbed dress as she stepped out for dinner at the Avra ​​Beverly Hills Estiatorio on Monday. She paired the eye-catching dress with sky-high plexiglass heels, while she opted to keep her jewelry selection minimal for her night on the town. With her golden locks styled in a bone-straight blowout with a center parting, she showcased her looks with a rich makeup palette. Adhering to local COVID-19 protocols, hitmaker Fancy donned a face mask as she left the popular Greek-inspired restaurant. Iggy, real name Amethyst Kelly, stepped out days after sharing snapshots from her son Onyx’s lavish first birthday party. Body of Work: The Australian rapper’s go-to bodycon dress with an asymmetric hemline also allowed her to show off her torso, thanks to a side cutout Hair we go: With her golden locks styled in a bone-straight blowout with a center parting, she showcased her looks with a rich makeup palette Sheer delight: her dress was revealing as she made her way into a waiting luxury car The Sydney native, who shares the adorable little one with rapper Playboi’s ex-boyfriend Carti, adored the youngster in the footage. The photos showed an Iggy in a black jumpsuit cradling the little guy as he made an animated face. Iggy wore her blonde braids in twists, allowing strands of her bangs to fall out and frame her face. Other photos showed Onyx playing in a ball pit at the rapper’s house. Doting mother: Iggy’s exit comes days after she shared new photos from her son Onyx’s first birthday party on Instagram Playful: the star, who shares the adorable little one with the ex-boyfriend of rapper Playboi Carti, adores the youngster in the playful shots “I just returned the onyx festival movie. I love my baby, ” she wrote. Iggy shared a number of photos from his son’s lavish party late last month. Onyx was dressed in a green Gucci jumpsuit and white Adidas sneakers. Iggy also shared a video of the delicious array of dishes, which included a number of salads and a do-it-yourself burger station. It comes after Iggy shared a sweet tribute to his only child earlier today, posting several photos of the boy on Instagram. Milestone: Iggy wore her blonde braids twisted, allowing strands of her bangs to fall out and frame her face. Other photos show Onyx playing in a ball pit at the rapper’s house Birthday boy: The rapper gave fans a preview of the celebrations last month, sharing a photo on Instagram of Onyx standing in front of a wall decorated with dozens of balloons “Happy 1st birthday to my favorite person in the whole universe!” she wrote. “I never thought I could love anything or anyone so much, Onyx you are a joy.” Your happiness is my happiness. ‘ Iggy said earlier in the week that she was planning a week-long celebration for her son’s birthday. The Black Widow rapper took to Twitter to describe Onyx as his ‘best friend’. The musician, who split from Playboi Carti last year, tweeted: ‘It’s Onyx bday all week so I’m outtttt … I have to hang out with bestie. ” Iggy has been quiet about her son’s arrival last year, waiting until June before confirming the news on social media. Joy: The chart-topping hip-hop star took to Twitter to describe Onyx as her ‘best friend’ And the Work hitmaker – who once dated A $ AP Rocky and basketball star Nick Young – recently revealed that she enjoys her life as a single woman. She wrote: ‘A year later and 100 times happier I like it for me. ” Iggy said she was in no rush to find a new boyfriend, revealing that other things were high on her priority list. She said on Twitter: ‘I have a list of things I need to get and a man just hasn’t made the final cut. ” The rapper who left Australia for the United States as a teenager said: ‘It sounds silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed reading books at high voices and doing silly voices etc. I don’t even care. Happy for her child: “Happy 1st birthday to my favorite person in the whole universe!” she wrote Father: Onyx’s dad is rapper Jordan Terrell Carter aka Playboi Carti, but he and Iggy aren’t together anymore. Photographed in January 2020

