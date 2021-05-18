Marshall wins first-ever men’s national football title in exciting way





Marshall won his first-ever men’s national football title on Monday night in an upside-down season that really couldn’t have ended otherwise. The college football season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and was then moved to the spring after being played in the fall. The Thundering Herd finished the season 9-2-2 overall and 6-0-1 against opponents in the American Conference. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Marshall entered the NCAA tournament without a seed, but had a pass in the first round. The team then beat Fordham and knocked down No.1 Clemson, No.8 Georgetown and No.16 North Carolina to reach No.3 Indiana for the national title. The Thundering Herd played against the Hoosiers. Indiana had eight shots, but none of them passed goaltender Oliver Semmle. In overtime, Marshall would score the golden goal on a Jamil Roberts shot. It was Roberts third winner of the NCAA tournament. Former Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington was among those who praised their school. SAM HOUSTON STATE WINS FCS TITLE WITH TD PASS WIN WITH 16 SECONDS TO WIN “Immensely, immensely proud to be a part of this team,” Marshall coach Chris Grassie said, via the schools website. “We’ve all really come together this season and just got better and better. We’ve had a few bumps on the road. There are definitely a few teams tonight that will be happy to have beaten a national champion. continued to learn from every lesson and every setback. “That was how I felt. It was just amazing to be a part of this group. Everyone felt connected. I just couldn’t get enough of hanging out, tired of watching Boy Scouts and filming and working. with the guys. It was just one of those things that everyone was feeding off more and more. And just being able to hang out socially the last few weeks has been fantastic. “ CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Grassie also praised Indiana for a tough fight. Marshall finished the season 13-2-3.

