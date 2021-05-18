Luxury Fashion Brands Are Turning To Gaming To Attract New Shoppers





The pandemic has accelerated the general visibility of these subcultures which have a huge impact, says Benoit Pagotto, one of the three co-founders of RTFKT Studios, suppliers of virtual sneakers and NFT collectibles. His recent collaboration with virtual sneakers with Fewocious raised over $ 3 million. Some of the more adventurous luxury fashion brands are already experimenting with immersive play, like Balenciagas retro video game Afterworld: The era of tomorrow, that the brand launched to present its fall 2021 collection. Recognized as an industrial example of fashion and gaming working together wonderfully Afterworld immerses players in the brand’s identity using three-dimensional capture and Epics Unreal Engine. Courtesy of Manufacturer The move caught the attention of buyers. According to figures from the Lyst shopping app, which explored the rise of digital fashion in a recent report with the Manufacturer, 48 hours after the release of the Balenciaga game, the brand’s searches on Lyst increased by 41%. . Gamification is going to influence a lot of things, but there is an obvious application for fashion. Fashion is this playful arena where you should be able to express yourself and you should be able to experiment, Michaela Larosse, Head of Content and Strategy at the Manufacturer, said. Gaming and fashion also go hand in hand, as both aim to provide enthusiasts with a world of larger-than-life and ambitious experiences. As anyone who’s ever attended a Paris fashion show can attest, it’s a grand spectacle, like the most exuberant theatrical performance, often with a gripping narrative unfolding through every element of the show. Capturing this energy in a game is sure to pique the interests of consumers. When Dust teamed up with Warner Bros. on the film Wonder Woman 1984, with gamers using costumes from the movie to dress up their avatars, users were so receptive to the looks that more than half of all users watched or planned to watch the movie, according to customer feedback after the campaign. I believe technology should be like fashion’s best friend. It’s like the magic wand that can bring you closer to the consumer, that can make them part of your storytelling, Yeomans says. According to her, the game not only offers fashion brands the opportunity for deep immersion, but also protects luxury brands, allowing them to retain their message, iconography and integrity. From phygital to purely digital With most of today’s online shopping, retail has become experiential, with brands and stores aiming to attract customers as brand enthusiasts, not just buyers. This means that phygital, a marketing term that describes the desire to combine a physical store with the fluidity of the digital experience, is increasingly common. Most fashion game collaborations also give customers the option of getting their hands on a physical piece of clothing, such as an exclusive, limited-edition piece featured in the game. Dust, the clothes can be purchased through the website Farfetch. Some of the younger games use it as a way to style before you buy. We have developed this RVR concept from the real to the virtual to the real. Everything you see is part of real life, so if we partner with Prada, it’s part of a capsule collection that launches and hits stores, Yeomans says. We know these experiences increase dwell time, make consumers feel more connected to the brand, and value physical products more. We’re definitely entering a whole new era of experiential selling, says Matthew Drinkwater, Head of Marketing Fashion innovation agency at the London College of Fashion, which notes that these principles are also starting to impact traditional e-commerce.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos