The Goodthreads Linen Apron Dress is just $ 36 on Amazon

Lightweight, casual dresses are a summer staple for keeping cool and looking stylish. In hot weather, don’t underestimate the power of thin, high-quality materials to ensure your outfit is ultra-breathable. Many buyers like the $ 36 Goodthreads Linen Apron Dress which looks airy and looks much “cuter than expected”.

Designed with airy materials and a relaxed fit, the Goodthreads Apron Dress is ‘perfect for summer days’. Its linen and cotton blend is airy thanks to its loose weave that lets air pass through the garment. Plus, both fabrics are known to pull sweat away from the skin and absorb it, so you can feel free and cool, even in 80 degree weather.

Buyers say the loose dress is comfortable enough to wear around the house or on the run. Just keep in mind that laundry doesn’t give a ton of give, so reviews suggest increasing one size for a living room feel. The versatile midi dress can be worn with everything like a tee or cardigan in the fall, and can even go from casual to semi-dressy with a pair of chunky heels.

The dress has a flattering design with functional buttons, wide shoulder straps and a self-tie belt that tightens at the waist to add a bit of “pizzazz”. It also has a trendy square neckline that offers the modesty that some buyers prefer, as well as deep pockets large enough to store your keys or phone. The relaxed dress comes in seven exciting colors, which is a good thing as reviewers say they love it so much that they buy it in multiple hues.

“So cute. I feel so adorable wearing this and it’s so comfy,” writes one Amazon buyer. “Perfect for wearing when it’s hot, even if you don’t plan on leaving the house (which has been late more often than not). As a nursing mom, I love that the buttons make it easier breastfeeding in that dress. “

“It’s a great summer dress. Just slip on, grab a little sweater and you’re good to go,” wrote another. “I would definitely recommend it to my girlfriends.”

