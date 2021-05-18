Macy’s CEO Says Strong Sales Gains Not ‘Short-Term Pop’

Macy’s said Tuesday that the huge first quarter sales gains were no accident.

“We don’t see this as short-term pop,” CEO Jeff Gennette said on an earnings conference call. “There are pent-up demand opportunities … which give us confidence for accelerated profitable growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Macy’s sales in the last quarter rose to $ 4.7 billion from $ 3 billion a year earlier, helping it to make a surprise profit and prompting it to raise its guidance for the year.

The company is entering a period when its department stores have been forcibly closed due to lockdowns put in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19. Sales fell a year ago as shoppers paused spending on clothing, handbags and makeup.

Many of those categories are now making a comeback, Gennette said.

“As the weather warms and vaccines become more readily available, clients are feeling more and more confident about getting dressed and venturing outside,” said Gennette. “They’re also starting to attend events again.”

Luggage sales have increased, Gennette said, as people prepare to travel again. Balls and weddings are back and dress sales are increasing week by week. At Bloomingdale, sales of dress sandals are increasing year by year. And on the men’s side, demand for tailored clothing is increasing, the company said.

But Gennette also explained that demand in many categories fueled by the pandemic has also not slowed. He cited housewares and pajamas as two examples of product categories that continue to grow.

Macy’s shares rose about 1.5% early in the session.