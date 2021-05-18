Fashion Business Essentials Helps Close Sourcing Knowledge Gap – WWD





So you have meticulously designed a superb fashion collection. And your virtual parade was the social media toast. Everyone loved it. Now what are you doing? While designing a clothing line is a challenge, it’s a creative process that requires a certain set of skills. Bringing that product or collection to market, however, requires an entirely different set of skills. The process also presents many challenges for designers and emerging contractors who typically do not have experience or knowledge of sourcing, manufacturing, and shipping. To fill this knowledge gap, Parsons and WWD offer Fashion Business Essentials, which is powered by Yellowbrick and includes information from Parsons faculty as well as industry experts. The lesson, which can be found here, is online and consists of five modules. The second module, titled “Managing Fashion Production” is composed of 35 lessons which cover all aspects of the production of a collection. From digital design and ethical sourcing to choosing a manufacturer and creating technology packs, the course breaks down the entire production process, including how products are purchased, manufactured, and shipped. [To learn more about Fashion Business Essentials, visit the site here.] In the course, Elle Mambet, fashion designer, author and activist, shares her point of view on the production process by addressing a question she often asks herself from aspiring designers: should we stock up on everything? from a single factory? Mambet is quick with his answer: “No” “It’s better that you assess and stock all the parts,” Mambet said in the lesson. She went on to explain how brands that send products to a single manufacturer often lose control over the choice of fabrics and lose control over the price of the products. In another class segment, Joshua Williams, Fashion Management Program Director at Parsons, discussed the process of pricing a product. Williams said that creating a collection is a creative process and requires asking yourself, “How do you put together a collection that could look good on a catwalk or look good in a store, and tell a story or fit the style of life of a client? ” But you should also consider producing a collection that has the right markup to make it profitable.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos