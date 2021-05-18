Facebook launches ‘Live Shopping Fridays’ with beauty, fashion and skin care brands – TechCrunch

Facebook wants to whet consumers’ appetites for live shopping with the launch this week of the ‘Live Shopping Fridays’ series of events, which will see bigger brands live streaming beauty, skincare and skincare content. fashion on a weekly basis. The event begins Friday May 22 and runs through mid-July, with streams from brands like Abercrombie and Fitch, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Sephora, Dermalogica, Alleyoop and Zox.

The events aim to encourage big brands to try live shopping as a medium, and generally educate consumers about live shopping on Facebook.

There are a number of ways that brands will use their live shopping events. They can give a behind-the-scenes look at their business or partner with creators to showcase their products in ‘how-to’ style videos, for example.

During live broadcasts, viewers can comment and ask questions that brands can read and answer. Buyers can also tap the products displayed in the feed to learn more without having to exit the video. If they want to buy, they can add them to the cart and pay at any time – during or even after the event ends. Brands receive the customer’s delivery information, and if the consumer chooses, they can access other details as well, such as email and phone number.

Live video shopping became available to the public on Facebook last summer, following a series of smaller trials and beta tests, where the format initially found success with small and midsize businesses and retailers. top digital brands, according to Facebook.

The Covid pandemic has also pushed adoption of the format, in some cases, as creative business owners turned to live shopping to reach their customers when lockdowns shut down non-essential businesses.

More recently, big brands like Petco and Bobbi brown hosted live shopping events – the first as a charity effort, and the second with a live stream featuring tips from makeup artist Michele Shakeshaft. (On the picture)

“The way we think about it is that e-commerce has made shopping incredibly convenient. So when you have a need, you pull out your phone, buy and your order is on its way, ”says Yulie Kwon Kim, who leads products for Facebook App Commerce.

“But buying is not shopping. And so, a lot of what people do is window shop to see what’s new, to be entertained. You discover something cool that you didn’t know. When shopping, people often want to hear from a live person, get suggestions, and see the product and the context, ”she says. “And more and more people are finding out and deciding what to buy through social media,” Yulie adds.

She also notes that nearly three-quarters of consumers globally get shopping ideas through Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, and nearly two-thirds agree that social media has now become as important as other sources of shopping. information when making purchasing decisions.

Facebook says live events will be presented to consumers in different ways over the summer. If you follow a brand, you will be notified of their participation. You will also see the news feed announcements where you will be notified when events start (see above). And the Facebook Store tab will offer a schedule of upcoming live shopping feeds on the platform.

Facebook, of course, is not alone in realizing the potential of live shopping.

Startups like NTWRK, Popshop Live, Talkshoplive, Dote, Bambuser and others brought the direct buying model already popular in China in the United States and other markets, several months before the pandemic. TikTok has also tested direct purchases, including with Walmart in the United States.

Amazon, meanwhile, is streaming live on its website and YouTube. announced earlier this year its beta testing of an integrated e-commerce experience.

As for Facebook, a live shopping platform could ultimately constitute an important source of income, thanks to the selling costs. applied at checkout. Although Facebook waived these selling fees until June 2021 – a decision he claims was to help support small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic – this move is also helping Facebook take its place in the ongoing live shopping market land grab. Facebook also needs to diversify its revenue, given that Apple’s privacy push around third-party monitoring will harm Facebook’s advertising activity.

Facebook’s Live Shopping Fridays series will roll out this week to mobiles and desktops in the US, and will also appear on Facebook’s Shop tab for easy access.