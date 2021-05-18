Barcelona Femeni captain Vicky Losada explains the secret of Barca’s Champions League final victory

Vicky Losada can barely speak. Literally.

After winning the Champions League title in historic fashion last weekend, veteran Barcelona captain Femeni has not stopped the celebrations.

“In fact, I don’t know where my voice is,” she said to me while speaking on Qu Golazo! and CBS Sports. “… but I’m so happy. I’m so happy, so happy. I don’t believe what we just achieved. It’s an amazing time for us.”

Amazing is the right adjective to describe it, but then again, this whole season has been pretty amazing. From the La Liga victory with a perfect record (26 wins out of 26) to the UCL victory over Chelsea, this is a great moment for the Catalan team. Losada, a native of Barcelona who joined the club at 14, is also thinking of that 4-0 win over Chelsea with an added bonus as she wanted to redeem herself after the 2019 loss to Lyon in the same game. She now says that she and other players who were also part of that loss used it as a motivational tool against Les Bleus.

“A few players who were with me last Sunday, who lost with me in Budapest, it was very painful,” said Losada. “Right after that game, we spoke to the manager and said, ‘This can’t happen again. We can’t miss another chance in football, we can’t lose. If we are in another final, we have to win it. ” .. And that’s what we’ve done. “

Not only did they do it, but they did it in style. Barcelona came out of the gates at 200 mph, embodying Mike Tyson’s famous quote, “Everybody’s got a plan ’til they get kicked in the mouth”. And they hit Chelsea in the mouth. All four of their goals came in the first half. The first hit the back of the net in less than a minute; the second, less than 15 minutes later. The avalanche kept coming and Chelsea just couldn’t cope with the relentless pressure.

Losada, who started off the bench, knew Barcelona were ready but could never have imagined that kind of start. “I looked at the clock and it lasted about 40 seconds,” she says. “It’s true that it’s something we want to do when the game starts, we want to give that pressure and the opponent to feel that pressure.” After the game, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, one of the best managers in the game, was graceful in the defeat, but also admitted that Chelsea’s naivety also cost them. Losada agrees. “It was their first final and I remember when we played our first and it can be bad for you sometimes and I think they were a little bit unlucky.”

But despite the win, Losada is adamant that Barcelona haven’t even played their best game, and there is some truth to it, especially in the second half, when Chelsea showed a lot more courage and determination. “It’s something that really bothered us, we wanted to show the world our style so it probably wasn’t our best game, but at half time we were like, ‘Girls, don’t lose that. Let’s show people what we’re capable of. doing. “

This is the quintessence of Vicky Losada. There is always room for improvement, always room for more. She is constantly looking to improve everything in her game and naturally finds different ways to help her team. But there is also another factor that drives her and that is the opportunity to show girls all over the world, especially in Spain, the growth of women’s football and how their Barcelona heroes don’t have to come from the side of the men. “When I was growing up I didn’t have anyone to look up to. It was always men’s football – Iniesta, Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez – and that’s very important. It’s a big step forward for our football in Spain. I think this is our moment in sport and in society and I think we have to take responsibility, take all these situations to the next level, and I think last Sunday was amazing [and a good example] keep fighting for it. “

Losada never looks back, always ahead, and for now, it’s all about helping his beloved Barcelona win more trophies, become more synonymous with success and, most importantly, continue to strengthen football. feminine.

For the whole conversation, be sure to listen to Qu Golazo! and watch the interview on our YouTube channel.