Fashion
17 choices too good to pass up
When you are a little bored, what is your choice? Are you starting to scroll Instagram? Do you clean? Do you start an episode of Office? For We, our default is usually online shopping. Specifically, we love to check out Nordstrom first knowing that there are great deals still ahead of us. This time was no exception!
Nordstrom currently has some great deals on fashion pieces, especially those from all of our favorite Nordstrom Made brands. We were also talking about all types of items, from sportswear to accessories. It was hard to narrow it down, but we managed to pick 17 must-have pieces that you can grab right now with free shipping!
Sports clothing
1. Our absolute favorite: This is not a Nordstrom Made list without some Zellas! TheseLive In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings are a must buy forWe and 33% off!
2. For a moody and hazy tie-dye, theseZella Studio Lite Leggings will be in your driveway!
3. TheseBP. Classic jogging pants are comfortable and cozy, but were the most obsessed with love begins in the graphic!
Dresses
4. Our absolute favorite: ThisTreasure & Bond Dress has stormy sky vibes and it’s super sweet!
5. Tiered dresses are everything right now, and this style of long sleeve babydollBP. dress is a way to nail the look day after day!
6. We always make sure to have a versatile black dress in our wardrobe. This BP. Sleeveless Ribbed Mini Dress is exactly the type of part we are looking for!
Tops
7. Our absolute favorite:We just can’t get enough of the simple white blouse look right now, but it takes talent to get it right. We have to say, thisLong-sleeved halogen blouse with hidden buttons crushed!
8.Someone grabs our yellow Walkman and butterfly clips, because BP. Fitted vest it’s so 90 and we love it!
9.Compliments will steal your way when you put this onLeith off-the-shoulder velvet crop top!
ten.It is a croppedBP. sweatshirt with little dog face on it, and you can choose any dog you want. We don’t have to explain to you why it’s a must!
Accessories
11. Our absolute favorite:ThisSet of 6 Party earrings will be perfect for all those makeup parties and weddings you will be attending this year. Almost $ 40 off!
12.Ready to start wearing belts again? With one as elegant as thisTreasure & Bond oval leather belt, you will really look forward to it!
13.Aviators look great on all face shapes, so grab this BP. mirrored pair on sale is a huge win!
14.It’s definitely time to get your favorite straw accessories out. ThisRavi Straw Backpack go everywhere with us!
Footwear
15.Our absolute favorite:Just because the weather is warming doesn’t mean you have to totally say goodbye to shearling and sherpa! TheseTreasure & Bond Davina Faux Sheepskin Slides definitely get a priority spot on our shoe rack!
16.The citrine yellow tint of theseCaslon Nellie Slip-Ons will go perfectly with your favorite summer dresses!
17.Hooves have a major moment right now, so don’t let the chord on theseClogs Caslon Rosy Garden pastWe through!
Do you want more? Shop All Women’s Products from Nordstrom Made here!
