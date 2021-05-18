Retailer results so far show people go out, spend

NEW YORK (AP) At Walmart, sales of teeth whitening products increase as customers remove their masks. The same goes for travel items. Macys says special occasion clothing like prom dresses is on the rise, along with luggage, bespoke men’s clothing, and dress sandals.

Newly vaccinated shoppers get out of their homes and walk away, which, along with government stimulus payments, is helping to boost first-quarter tax results for big retailers Walmart and Macys. They were among the first to publish figures covering the spring period. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, improved its outlook for annual earnings per share, while Macys surprisingly returned to the earnings column and improved its forecast for 2021 as a whole.

Our optimism is higher than it was at the start of the year, said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. In the United States, customers clearly want to go out and shop.

Macys CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts on Tuesday during the earnings call that buyers felt more encouraged to buy.

It is clear that our client is ready to live his life, said Gennette. We don’t see it as short term pop.

The Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement chain, also delivered stellar results on Tuesday, showing that an overburdened housing market continues to keep aisles full. The Atlanta-based company said sales exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The good overall results bode well for the other large retailers who are expected to release their results in the coming days. At the height of the pandemic-induced lockdowns, Walmart and Home Depot were allowed to remain open, while non-essential retailers like Macys were forced to shut down temporarily, dealing a devastating blow to businesses. This has helped increase the dominance of big box chains.

Tuesday’s results show that for now, Walmart and Home Depot are able to maintain strong sales even as the pandemic abates. Walmart has served as a pandemic lifeline for shoppers loading their pantries with groceries and basic household items, while Home Depot has taken advantage as closed shoppers continue to focus on the improving their home. Macys’ solid return is encouraging news for other department stores and specialty chains, indicating that customers are ready to shop for clothing, a business that was down.

Of course, retailers face many challenges, especially shortages of essential workers even as the unemployment rate remains high. Many companies now have to offer more benefits or increase hourly wages. Buyers could also pull back as grocery costs rise. And Walmart and other discounters still face growing competition from online giant Amazon.

For now, the results of traditional retailers keep investors optimistic.

At Walmart, sales in stores open at least one year increased 6%, slowing from the 8.6% increase in fiscal fourth quarter, but better than the 10% peak for the year last. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company also said transactions at its stores were up for the first time in a year. Walmarts’ online sales grew 37%, up from 69% in the fourth quarter.

Walmart increased spending by $ 14 billion to speed up its distribution network and announced in February that it would increase its average hourly wage to more than $ 15 an hour, an increase of $ 1. Amazon and Target have already raised hourly wages to $ 15 for all workers.

First-quarter net income slipped to $ 2.73 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the three-month period ended April 30. Adjusted earnings totaled $ 1.69 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $ 1.21 per share, according to FactSet.

Sales increased 2.6% to $ 137.16 billion. Analysts expected $ 132.16 billion.

Walmart said it now expects high-digit profit growth; previously, the company had projected a slight decline in profits for the year.

Analysts estimate signups are slowing for Walmart Plus, a membership program that costs $ 98 per year, or $ 12.95 per month. The retailer is hoping it will be a big competitor to Amazon’s Prime juggernaut free shipping program. Walmart Plus offers members same-day delivery of 160,000 items, a fuel rebate at select gas stations, and a chance to check out Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.

However, McMillon told analysts that right now the focus is on the quality of that experience, not the quantity.

Macys said net income reached $ 103 million after massive losses during the same period last year. On a per share basis, the New York company’s net income was 32 cents, or 39 cents if the one-time fees are waived. Wall Street was looking for losses of around 41 cents a share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenues of $ 4.71 billion also beat analysts’ forecasts.

Macys expects annual revenues in the range of $ 21.73 billion to $ 22.23 billion, up from its previous forecast of $ 19.75 billion to $ 20.75 billion.

At Home Depot, sales reached $ 37.5 billion, up 32.7% from the same year, far better than analysts’ forecast of $ 34.88 billion, according to Zacks.

Sales at stores open for at least a year, a critical indicator of the health of retailers, jumped 31%. In the United States, these sales increased by 29.9%.

Home Depots profits nearly doubled to $ 4.1 billion, or $ 3.86 per share. Wall Street expected $ 3.04 per share.

Macys shares were up 26 cents or more 1% to $ 19.44 per share late Tuesday morning. Walmart shares rose nearly 4%, or $ 5.37, to $ 144.78. And Home Depot shares slipped $ 1.43 to $ 318.50.

___

AP business writer Michelle Chapman contributed to this report.

_____

Follow Anne DInnocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.