Fast fashions Increasingly rapid trend cycles lead to major overconsumption

How social media is fanning the already raging flames of environmental issues in the fashion industry and what we are doing about it

Fast fashion has been a mainstay of popular culture for decades. From the fabulously wealthy to the aspiring millionaire with an expensive taste, people rely on fashionable clothes that are accessible to everyone. But a recent increase in the speed at which we crawl through trends has raised concerns – especially among new, younger, TikTok-loving conservationists.

Looking back, increasing levels of globalization and offshore manufacturing In the 90s led to the development of rapid unsustainable fashion as we know it today, a chic and flashy beast, fashioned out of inhumane conditions and gargantuan contributions to greenhouse gas emissions. That being said, overconsumption is not an entirely modern problem. In fact, calls for sustainable fashion have been around since the flower power movement of the 1960s, but the term slow fashion was coined as recently as 2013, following the disastrous Collapse of Frog Plaza.

What sets this past year in fashion history apart, however, is the tremendous acceleration in the speed at which we are browsing trends.

The growing popularity of social media over the past decade has produced a world divided into influencers and influencers. Visual sites like Instagram, Pinterest, and more recently TikTok feature a plethora of visual images that users can emulate.

I usually turn to Pinterest when I want inspiration for my wardrobe, said Isabela Garcia, an undeclared freshman major.

Other students are in the same boat as Garcia.

I mostly search Instagram or TikTok for cute outfits, said Elizabeth Mendoza, first year economics major.

Nareh Derhartounian, a double major in history and American studies in second year, is inspired by influencers.

[I look to] Pinterest and models like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner [for style inspiration], Derhartounian said. I’m a fan of their street style and how they are able to incorporate comfort pieces with luxury pieces.

It is an effective business model for influencers and brands. Consumers feel old fashioned if they cannot keep up with the immense amount of products that are introduced to them daily. Fast fashion companies are taking advantage, making products more accessible to the general public by producing large quantities of poorly manufactured products for buyers at a cheap price.

This incredibly fast pace becomes almost impossible to keep up with for those of us who haven’t figured out how to grow money on trees, let alone the detrimental effects it has on the planet.

This model has sounded the alarm for many eco-conscious buyers. For Zoe Slipper, third-year international relations specialist and director of the Aggie Trading Post at UC Davis, sustainable fashion is close to her heart.

Not only do I care about what I wear aesthetically, but I also really care about how and where the clothes are made. The most important thing is to buy something that lasts, Slipper said.

And it seems that she is not alone in her feelings.

I like to stay away from trends because I feel like it allows me to create a personal style and closet that I can wear for the long haul, said Derhartounian.

The younger generation is well represented on TikTok and sustainability promises to be the next big trend. Short videos promoting a more sustainable attitude to shopping are constantly in fashion and reach a large audience consisting mainly of young viewers. Viewers are less and less captivated by the massive transportations that glorify the purchase of hundreds of dollars in clothing each season just so most rooms end up collecting dust in the back of a closet.

Savings have also gained a lot of attention in recent years, especially among those who have historically been drawn to large retailers such as H&M or Zara. Among these new consumers of thrift stores, there are those who can theoretically afford to buy new, but who prefer to buy second hand for environmental reasons.

I love thrift stores, consignment stores, and buying used vintage, Slipper said. I don’t really like shopping online after learning more about the harms of these stores.

Second-hand stores also step in at the intersection where both expensive durable stores and cheaper fast fashion retailers fail, offering a diverse selection of styles for shoppers to choose from without compromising their conscience or their wallet.

It’s important to me that a brand values ​​sustainability, said Derhartounian. I just struggled to find sustainable stores at prices that I can regularly shop for that match my different style.

Today’s fashionistas still have an undeniable craze for buying a raw amount of cute clothes at cheap prices. It’s easy to see why the promise of a cheap investment that will work well on the crawl page is so enticing.

More and more people are recognizing the urgent need to protect our Earth so that future generations can enjoy the same planet as us, and it looks like this flame is kindling a fire under the sustainable fashion movement.

Written by: Clara Fischer [email protected]