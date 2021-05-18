Fashion
Eurovision Song Contest Fans Praise Russia’s Performance As The Act Wears A Giant Dress
Well you know Eurovision 2021 kicked off when we have a lady emerge on stage in a big, brightly colored mechanical dress and then she raps, we really missed the Eurovision Song Contest in 2020.
The lady in question was Manizha who was fighting in the semi-finals on behalf of Russia with her song, the aptly named Russian woman and she threw the gauntlet at the rest of the Eurovision 2021 entries.
The dress in question appeared to be on wheels and it was such a good entry that we almost wished it had opened up the whole contest. Although that has been said, we still think of the Lithuanian dance routine that kicked off the semi-finals.
Manizha stepped out of the dress that many compared to a colorful Dalek shortly in the issue where she sported a much cooler red outfit but we won’t lie, the dress was such a mesmerizing sight we would gladly have watched her in it. for the whole.
And we weren’t the only ones who liked the unusual outfit, as those on Twitter were quick to share their thoughts and, in some cases, their bewilderment, at what they saw unfolding before their eyes.
OMG Russia is hilarious #Eurovision, wrote one of them.
Omg that giant dress though. Glad she didn’t stay in there long, one wrote, commenting on Manizhas’ choice of outfit.
This dress the movement is so funny, well done Russia, so good! #Eurovision @bbceurovision a fourth commented.
MuseScript (@MuseScript) May 18, 2021
To give us some insight into the meaning of the dress, a fourth person said: for anyone wondering, the manizhas dress does not refer to the matryoshka (Russian doll), it is actually a tea warmer and in Russia it is called baba na chainik. it usually looks like a woman sitting on a teapot.
Another added: and his big dress at the beginning represents all Russian women as it is made of pieces of cloth that women everywhere Russia had sent him #Eurovision
for anyone wondering, the manizhas dress does not refer to the matryoshka (russian doll), it is actually a tea warmer and in russia it is called baba na chainik. it usually looks like a woman sitting on a teapot #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/1pTXv67rCx
lina BUTTER OUT MAY 21 (@yoongisfyff) May 18, 2021
As weird and wonderful as the visuals are, it would be remiss of us not to mention the song as Russian Woman was actually a bit of a banger. While not matching the original costume choice at all, the rap number surprised us and we imagine we’ll be listening to it a few times by Saturday, it also has a great message.
The artists compete for the semi-finals before the grand grand final this Saturday evening. All acts are in competition with the exception of the big six, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy who are guaranteed a place on the last night.
Last year’s host and winner, the Netherlands, are also automatically entered and do not have to compete before the main event.
The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC this Saturday. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV guide.
