RHONJ’s Kim DePaola shares details about her Bayonne Posche fashion show

Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D by Real Housewives from New Jersey fans, brings her Posche by Kim D fashion show to Hudson County on May 20. After going through many hardships during the pandemic, Kim D is thrilled to finally be able to show off her new store collection on the runway. Read on to see what Kim D shared exclusively with Hoboken girl on what fans can expect from the one-night-only live show taking place in Bayonne.

Posche By Kim D Fashion Show

The Posche by Kim D fashion show will take place on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at The chandelier in Bayonne. DePaola has been running fashion shows two or three times a year for 9-10 years. This one, however, should be completely different.

A normal Posche fashion show, you mostly have dresses like Jovani {Bravo fans, think Luann de Lesseps’ favorite brand!} And pencil skirts and everyone wearing their funky high heels. Now you are going to see cute shorts, cute tops, cute summer dresses, sneakers, rolled jeans, lounge sets, DePaola stock. All because it’s a whole different way of life right now! So yeah, it’s going to be a real change for me and I have a lot of beautiful new models. I use all sizes, all ages. I style them from head to toe.

{Photo credit: Posche by Kim D Facebook}

The business owner says this year’s show will be smaller and more intimate {capping the venue at 100 attendees}, but says some things won’t. completely different. I use the same DJ and everyone loves it, she remarks, thinking how much she can’t wait to be able to dance and sing with the crowd again.

When you walk into a Posche fashion show the energy is crazy and it’s almost like a roar when you walk in. It’s just crazy because people are so excited and everyone is really happy, DePaola says. People from all states came like Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Everyone is just really excited to be among their friends again, and I’m just excited to hear my music again and watch everyone with a smile on their face and watch these girls walk the podium.

{Photo credit: @poschebykimd}

The Wayne resident, NJ, points out that this is her first time hosting her fashion show in Bayonne. The place, located at 1081 Broadway, was introduced to her by one of her models whose friend owns The Chandelier.

The place is really nice and the food excellent, she says. I was in the area often and plan to return [Hudson County] because I like this. I love Jersey City there are restaurants I want to go to there and I was in Hoboken at least once a week so I definitely go all summer.

Background on Posche by Kim D

Posche by Kim D opened in Wayne in 2007. The store and its fashion shows have gained national recognition on the Real Housewives from New Jersey, a show on Bravo DePaola made regular appearances on {and subsequent years, appeared as a friend, and made brief cameos} from 2010 to 2018. She was known to fight with current actress Teresa Giudice.

There was always drama, but there was always a lot of fun, DePaola recalls.

The hosted store charity events and girls’ nights, which consisted of her friends from RHONJ {like Jacqueline Laurita and Dolores Catania} come forward to support her. About five or six years ago, DePaola moved the store to Allendale, NJ. Then, three years ago, she opened Spa Posche Prism Med just in front of Posche by Kim D. DePoala tells exclusively Hoboken girl that she made the decision to close both the medical spa and her boutique.

That’s what happened once Covid hit we were told to close in February / March. So I paid rent for almost a year, and during that time I never really had a big website business and that’s where I saw it [more sales] come on, so my website really took off and i was like, why am i paying rent when i can just work on my website and still have my fashion shows? she says.

The single mom officially closed Posche by Kim D and Posche Prism Med Spa in the summer of 2020. She notes that for the moment, the store is empty but the sign is still outside.

That doesn’t mean I’ll never reopen. I don’t think this is the right time, she adds. I’m building the Kim D brand more. I have the candles now and my Kim D makeup.

While website sales are booming, Kim says Shell continues to deliver affordable fashion that will change over time, much like the way Madonna changes over time, she gives as an example.

When I first opened the original Posche I had very expensive clothes {Diane Von Furstenberg, Vince} and then when the economy changed I always went with very good quality but at a low price [clothing], she explains. And now with Covid I have changed again and gone with laid back, comfortable. People will love that Posche goes by with the times that’s what I think Posche is all about.

Looking to the future

With Kim D saying the store may possibly reopen in the future, she also says her TV time is not over. Apart from RHONJ, she made appearances on an episode of the plastic surgery show Sloppy, as well as the talk show,Look the truth in the face. Down the road she hopes she will be asked to continue America’s Worst Cooks because she thinks the hangar is great for it, and she also hopes she will be asked to come back Real housewives.

When I do all of my podcasts and do interviews people go, Oh they made you look bad! I’m leaving, listen, nobody made me look bad. I love Bravo. They gave me a platform, they put my store on the map. If they asked me to come back I would be stupid to say no. I would absolutely stay there again. I don’t think they will [ask] because Teres is not my biggest fan, she growls, but if she was, I would come back 100%. I don’t consider myself to be a bad guy right now, so I’m good to go. I am ready to be invited to do something.

Kim says she’s going to continue her iconic fashion shows and adds, maybe I’ll do a book too.

Tickets for the Posche By Kim D fashion show on May 20 are $ 110 and can be purchased on the website poschbykimd.com and by email [email protected]. The prize includes a four-course meal, red and white wine (plus a cash bar), and of course, a fashion show, a DJ and lots of fun!

To follow Posche by Kim D on social networks, click on here for the store’s Instagram and here for Facebook.