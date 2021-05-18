Fashion
I was shaken when I found out
Life hack alert! Lululemon will hem leggings into biker shorts for free!
TikTok user, Sonali (@so_narly), love to share lifestyle and fashion tips with viewers. And this one is great for your wallet, your closet and the planet!
Sonali begins by sharing a story as old as time.
I had old Lululemon leggings just hanging around my house because they were past the sale stage. They had a lot of pilling and some had holes under the knees.
Here’s where the magic happens.
She continues, so, I just found out that you can have them sewn for free at Lululemon. So I took my long leggings and brought them back in biker shorts and they’re so cute, I love them so much.
Wow! And for any skeptical reading, it’s true! Lululemon hem or shorten any tops or pants you want. For. Release. No receipt or label required.
For those looking for more sustainable means to engage in their wardrobe, the Lululemons hem hack is an awesome way to recycle or reuse clothes to adapt to your life at all stages. It’s also a great hands-me-down hack so that the clothes fit their new wearer perfectly!
Additionally, there is no expiration date on the Lululemons hem program.
I am so happy that I can reuse them. They’re actually so old, they’re from high school and I’m a post-graduate right now, so they’ve lasted me so long, Sonali admitted.
Hope this life hack helps someone else because I was shocked when I found out about it, she concludes.
Wait what ?!
And judging by the comments on the video, it certainly helped others!
Wait what ?! wrote a very surprised TikTok user.
Wait foreal ?? I have old [Lululemon] leggings and I would have them totally hemmed into biker shorts, wrote another reviewer who is on track to making their bike shorts a reality.
When life gives you leggings, make biker shorts!
