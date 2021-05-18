Fashion
Fashion influencer Sai de Silva talks about balancing motherhood and brand management
In this five-part series, wellness entrepreneur and new mom Hannah bronfman chats with other moms and experts on everything that changes life from motherhood, pregnancy and postpartum health to balancing mom’s life and a career.
Fashion influencer Sai of Silva took mom’s style to the next level with her popular Instagram account, @scoutthecity. And not only does the mother-of-two share her own enviable outfits, but de Silva is also shining the social media spotlight on daughter London, 9, and son Rio, 4.
You got such a bossy Instagram, a new mom Hannah bronfman springs in its last Baby joke video, calling Silva his ultimate crush on girls. I feel like you are working 24/7.
De Silva is definitely a busy mom in NYC, balancing cool brand partnerships with Overview of In The Know products, cutting edge video posts on TikTok and Instagram and, you know, motherhood.
In fact, it was this mix of social media and mom life that helped Silva get started.
I was a new parent, this Instagram thing was very small, and I did it just to meet other parents, says the mother of two. I was like, where are the cool moms?
As de Silva began releasing her then 2-year-old daughter’s Outfits of the Day (OOTD), her street reputation and mom community took off. She now has almost 500,000 combined followers on Instagram and TIC Tac.
But how does de Silva balance all of this?
I wish I could say I had some crazy balance secret, but really at the end of the day I’m just stealing it, de Silva told Bronfman. I’m just trying to glaze it up and make it look nice.
That said, the super stylish mom has a tough stop around 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., she says, when it’s time to cook dinner. It’s strictly family time, she adds, when everyone starts to relax.
I’m just trying to find a balance, I guess, where I can, said de Silva.
Set limits
Another aspect of balance is deciding how much of your family life to share, including where to set boundaries and draw lines.
When I first got to London she started modeling before I started blogging. She was a child model for a while, a few years, and I think that experience led her to take photos, says de Silva of her daughter’s comfort in front of the camera, comparing her ease to Sasha Fierce. , Beyoncs’ alter ego.
However, there are limits. Not only does the attentive mom have to watch out for vines on social media, she adds, I never want to do anything my daughter will be embarrassed about when she’s older.
She also doesn’t want her teaching children to know where they are spending their vacations. It’s weird, she said.
As London grows in front of the camera, de Silva says she’s ready to branch out and start her own channel. The proud mother has already taught her daughter the basics of building a brand.
I really like that we spend time together because it really teaches her how to be an entrepreneur and what direction she’s going, what her work ethic will be, says de Silva.
Offering advice to Bronfman, Preston’s mum, 5 months, Silva reminds her to take all the photos and videos as they grow up and want to branch out so quickly.
You’re gonna wake up, and the next thing you know [Preston will] be 4, and you’re almost sad, like, where did the time go? said of Silva. Don’t take these moments for granted.
