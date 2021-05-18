Let me dress like a teenager, please





Seventeen minutes after the start of the first episode of HalstonI found myself personally attacked. So why do you dress like a little girl? Halston asked Liza Minnelli, as I sat on my sofa, wearing a pleated plaid skirt from a Catholic school uniform supply store. For a second, I was filled with doubt. Am I dressing badly? Do I need a lavish minimalist wardrobe to prove my intellectual and sexual maturity? But then two things happened over the last week that validated me. First a best friend told me, I noticed your style was going back to your pre-school days. At first it looked like a read, but then I realized my friend was actually complimenting my choice to dress like the high school girl I couldn’t be. When I wear my schoolgirl skirt, it’s like I’m rewriting these often traumatic and often hilarious trainers years as a person that I am now. I can confidently dance the line between male and female, childish and mature, depending on my mood and how I want to dress on a certain day. And I know I’m not the only one that the old rules about integrating into specific boxes no longer apply. And then the Lacoste fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection made its debut. In it, Louise Trotter, artistic director of Lacoste presented a playful take on academic and preppy looks in modern proportions and colors. I watched Trotters on oversized track and track jackets, adorned with a cartoonish reimagining of the brand’s crocodile logo. Then I spent my Saturday rummaging through vintage stores trying to find something similar. I plan to wear it with my schoolgirl skirt. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter every day Terms and Privacy Notice

