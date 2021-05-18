The best pants and shorts on sale at Lululemon right now





Lululemon does a lot of things. The tees? Solid. Tanks? Solid and Without sleeves. The sweatshirts are stylish but still comfortable, and some of them are even dyed with low impact dyes from food production byproducts. But for some – and I really can’t fault this one – Lululemon will always be about the pants. And the shorts. Basically anything that starts to cover your waist and stretches down. Since the brand first introduced its iconic ABC pants, it has become a fan favorite. And the range of shorts, joggers and swimwear that complement the successful ABCs is impressive in itself. Knowing all of this, I’ve rounded up the best options available for sale right now. Because the only thing better than branding a good pair of pants that you can wear all the time, is to do it at a discount. You can browse the rest of the selection at your leisure, but if you’re looking for the rare opportunity to get ABC pants – in a full-size run, no less – for less than what you normally pay, it’s here. . Do not sleep.

ABC Pant Relaxed 34 “Warpstreme License To Train Pant 29 “ Lululemon

lululemon.com $ 128.00 $ 99.00 (23% off) Bowline 30 “utilitech pants Lululemon

lululemon.com $ 128.00 $ 79.00 (38% off) City 29 “sweatshirt joggers Lululemon

lululemon.com $ 118.00 $ 59.00 (50% off) Surge Tight Nulux 22 “ Lululemon

lululemon.com $ 118.00 $ 89.00 (25% off) At Ease Jogger Lululemon

lululemon.com $ 128.00 $ 89.00 (30% off) Surge Hybrid Pants 29 “ Lululemon

lululemon.com $ 128.00 $ 89.00 (30% off) Bowline 30 “Stretch Ripstop Trousers Lululemon

lululemon.com $ 128.00 $ 79.00 (38% off) Ashta Printed Trousers Lululemon pants

lululemon.com $ 178.00 $ 129.00 (28% off) Lining Pace Breaker Short 9 “ Surge Short 6 “Liner Bold Lines Pace Breaker Short 7 “Linerless Pace Breaker Short 9 “Linerless Commission Short 9 “Ventlight Mesh Commission Short 7 “Ventlight Mesh Pace Breaker Short 7 “New Liner Fit Channel Cross 7 “swim shorts Channel Cross 5 “swim shorts Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire’s Style Director, covering everything to do with fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

