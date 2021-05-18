Bubbling Up With Balloon Fashion Designer Fredrik Tjrandsen – WWD

LONDON – From social bubbles to fashion bubbles, Norwegian fashion designer and artist Fredrik Tjærandsen, known for his balloon-shaped bubble dresses for his Central Saint Martins BA graduate collection in 2019, made his Asian debut on Tuesday with ‘ArtisTree Selects: Light In / Out Film and Exhibition ”at Taikoo Place in Hong Kong, as part of the Swire Properties Arts Month 2021 program.

Showcasing a new 4-meter-high bubble-shaped installation made with natural rubber latex from Sri Lanka in a sustainable and responsible manner – the same material Tjærandsen used for his bubble dresses – and a dance film, the The exhibition also featured a collection of images documenting the bubble dresses of various shapes and colors by British photographer Carlos Jimenez, which was created for the Fashion in Motion live fashion event series at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2020.

“The sculpture is static, but I wanted to play with the lines to create a kind of illusion of stepping into something that moves, and that is constructed of steel, which is very new to me,” Tjærandsen told WWD on a Zoom call.

The structure is draped in latex, a material that fascinated him for its ability to “capture life and reflect life” and make the wearer “appear like liquid”. The idea behind using latex here as the base material was to make the viewer feel like they are confronting life through their own individual filter.

“I love working with latex, it’s such an amazing material that can be manipulated in so many ways. What I really like about the material is the way it drapes beautifully against the skin. It really changes the way you are affected, ”he added.

Calling the bubble “a beautiful metaphor, in which every part of us, our homes, ourselves, was locked”, Pauline Foessel, curator of the exhibition, said she wanted to bring the public something striking and something something he could feel and experience, especially after waves of closures in the city.

Foessel added that a designer from Hong Kong was sent to London and trained under Tjærandsen to learn how to inflate and maneuver fragile clothing. Upon his return and after the quarantine, the designer supported dance artists and production teams in Hong Kong to recreate the bubble dresses.

“We thought it would be powerful to bring his work and showcase it in a city like Hong Kong – renowned for its architecture, people and cultural space. Fredrik’s performative work retains a strong poetic and fluid dynamic and we wanted to show that to the general public and ultimately take away a sense of liberation and openness, ”she said.

Priscilla Li, Managing Director of Taikoo Place, said the Tjærandsen exhibition alongside other upcoming events “demonstrates people’s resilience during difficult times” and “adds a new dimension to people’s working lives” to Hong Kong.

Having worked in places like JW Anderson, Craig Green, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, Tjærandsen said he was more interested in being a conceptual designer, exploring the relationship between mind and dress, and “reflecting how the body is conditioned by the dress physically and psychologically. “Because he simply wants” to continue working on really creative projects where I have the freedom. “

“I really wanted fashion to initiate contact without doing things, without having the physical product,” he says.

Over the past few years, he’s received a lot of celebrity collaboration requests, but he’s chosen to stay away from it all. Tjærandsen explained that he wanted his work to be taken seriously in the art world, and dressing pop stars “didn’t feel very good” for him.

He was also not flattered when his works became memes during the pandemic when people were talking about social bubbles, as his bulky design naturally pushes people away from each other.

“I’m really happy with the way people resonated with this [his graduate collection] and everyone experiences or understands the outfits even though people wouldn’t wear them… But when things get into a meme, I don’t really resonate with that. Maybe I’m just boring enough. But I’m pretty serious about what I mean in my artwork. So when it takes out of context like that, I mean, it’s okay. It’s the Internet, but I don’t know either. “

