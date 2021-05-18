6-foot-tall Marilyn Monroe statue with raised dress sparks accusations of misogyny





A 26 foot tall stainless steel and aluminum sculpture of Marilyn Monroe will be returning to Palm Springs, California on a permanent basis. The sculpture titled “Forever Marilyn,” which was in downtown from 2012 to 2014, returns after seven years. America is changing faster than ever! Add changing America to your Facebook or Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news. Ironically, the sculpture itself depicts Monroe from her iconic film The Seven Year Itch, the movie where the actress wore a white dress as she stood on a metro grid, NPR reported. While some people are excited to have a cultural art demonstration returning to the area, which could potentially boost tourism in times of economic downturn, other people fear that the sex icons’ flowing dress presents an opportunity. for people to put the statue under the skirt on the basis of the time. -28 years. “She will literally make the moon in the museum,” Elizabeth Armstrong, spokesperson for a Change.org petition called Stop the misogynist #MeTooMatelyn statue in Palm Springs, which claims the statue is objectify it. “It’s blatantly sexist,” Armstrong told NPR. “It forces people to almost put on their skirts.” It should be noted that Armstrong was the director of the Palm Springs Art Museum, whose backside of the statues is moonlighting. Current director Louis Grachos is also against the statue, told the council

the children leaving our museum and having the first thing they see is that the underwear and the underwear of this huge sculpture of Marilyn would be very offensive. The petition has over 40,000 signatures.







