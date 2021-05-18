Maloja trail running clothing – ultrarunning magazine





Deep dive: Based in the Bavarian Alps, the clothing brand Maloja has been making outdoor clothing since 2004. With his roots in Nordic sports, Maloja supports the idea that sharing outdoor experiences with friends can make times even more special. Besides clothing designed for cycling, yoga and climbing, their trail running collection fits perfectly. First, a few caveats. The Maloja clothing naming convention is somewhat awkward to American ears and eyes, with Euro-centric names and an M or W at the end of each piece (depending on whether it’s for men or women). Additionally, the clothes we tested did not have female counterparts, although the company does offer a full line of women’s clothing with similar fabrics and design elements. Men’s LagsM Shorts the LagsM Shorts are made from a 90% polyester / 10% elastane four-way stretch material. The integrated liner is a soft boxer style that offers slight compression. Moisture was quickly wicked away by the technical fabric, and the mesh fabric on the inner thighs of the outer layer allowed air to circulate throughout each run. Even on longer, warmer races, the shorts were able to stay cool and dry, which was especially evident on a hot 20-miler this spring in Auburn, Calif. The three-pocket layout of the LagsM shorts is convenient with two smaller side pockets that have perfectly placed thumb loops that allow easy access for on-the-go items, including gel packets and car keys. Located under the elastic waistband, these pockets remain surprisingly secure so they don’t have zippers. The larger elastic pocket on the back looks like a lightweight shell and has the capacity to hold a few smaller items. While the LagsM shorts check many boxes for high mileage use, they are well constructed with quality materials, ride comfortably, and handle moisture well. However, the high price is an outlier in this category compared to other well-established shorts in the market. MarlunM Men’s Shirt Malojas AirStretch fabric used in the MarlunM shirt is light, very breathable, comfortable against the skin and quite fine in fact, the checkerboard weave is partially transparent. Modesty issues aside, the material is not only very light and breathable, but also maintains a tightly woven surface and does not snag easily despite its open appearance. The fabric is also very stretchy (94% polyester, 6% elastane) and dries quickly. One detail in particular stands out: the partially sealed shoulder seams. These can reduce the friction of a bag or vest, but they also add a little something to the overall aesthetic. Due to the Euro style, the size of the shirt and shorts was a mixed bag for our testers. Maloja has a sizing disclaimer on its site, advising consumers to increase the size of their regular and fitted items. Both garments we tested fell into these categories, so our testers increased accordingly. With the shorts, the larger size was perfect. The shirt, on the other hand, ended up being more spacious than we expected, as the slightly oversized shoulders and hem would have provided a precise fit without a size up. Quick summary: The lightweight men’s Malojas shirt and shorts are a functional combo for those long miles in hot weather. The shorts have a comfortable boxer liner and functional storage options, but come at a premium price. The shirt has a generous overall fit, the fabric is extremely light and highly breathable, and it’s also versatile as a base layer in cooler conditions. The Maloja LagsM shorts and MarlunM shirt are available at malojaclothing.com. Specifications and Features: LagsM Shorts Main Panel Construction: Running Stretch poly / spandex

Lining: light compression boxer briefs with elastic side pockets

Inside leg: 6.5

Elastic waistband with drawstring

Large elastic mesh pocket at the back of the waist

Mesh gusseted crotch

Reflective piping on the back of the leg

MSRP $ 139 MarlunM shirt Fabric: 4-way air stretch poly / spandex

Round collar

Slightly oversized shoulders and waist

Ultrasonically sealed seams

Rounded hem, reflective transfer on the back, printed on the front

MSRP $ 89

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos