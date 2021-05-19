Pasco School Board discusses student dress code | New

LAND O LAKES The 2020-2021 school year is not yet over, but Pasco County school leaders see the start of the ensuing academic calendar on the horizon.
Updating or changing the student code of conduct is part of that readiness process, and the Pasco County School Board picked up an element of that 47-page document earlier this month.
Board member Colleen Beaudoin raised an issue with the wording of the dress and appearance rules section of the code of conduct, particularly how she believed it disproportionately regulates clothing. and women’s clothing.
Parents of girls have expressed concerns about the dress code and how it appears to target girls, Beaudoin said.
Beaudoin pointed to a change in the existing dress code to treat jeans or pants with holes or tears that expose underwear or areas of the body that would typically be covered by underwear.
Beaudoin mentioned dress code terminology: strapless tops, skirts, dresses, blouses, bikini tops that apply specifically to girls.
Superintendent Kurt Browning agreed that the majority of the dress code focuses on women’s clothing, but the issue is more complex than looking at the things you mentioned.
We need to make sure our dress code keeps pace, Browning said. I will tell you that personally, I have no problem with our students who wear jeans with holes.
Adding to the complexity of the discussions, a public hearing was held at the school board meeting on May 4th. According to Browning and school board attorney Dennis Alfonso, further changes to the text of the codes would require the district to make a new announcement for another public hearing and reset the clock on the process for approving the code of conduct for students. students 2021-2022.
Beaudoin said she raised the issue on behalf of parents of college girls concerned about the dress code. No one spoke during the public comments before the board discussion.
One of the concerns of Beaudoin and Browning is the application of the dress code.
I hate that we spend so much time bringing this up in school because it takes kids out of the classroom and takes time for our administrators, but I think we need to move forward, Beaudoin said.
We were putting our principals in a position of almost being the lobby cop of having to measure jeans and stuff, Browning said, continuing to tell a case at an unknown school where girls were sent home to change and boys were sent home to change. were sent to class. It is inappropriate. If you are going to send girls home to change, you have to send boys home to change.
After Beaudoin suggested that staff review the dress code in a way that doesn’t target specific clothing, board member Cynthia Armstrong suggested using neutral wording for the dress code settings instead.
Beaudoin accepted, amended his motion and it was carried unanimously, 5-0.
Ahead of the vote, board chairman Allen Altman said it would be relevant to collect the opinions of staff members working in schools again.
If I were to make this motion and move forward, I will ask that those engaged in the implementation of the rules be again involved in the process to determine and ensure that it is what we have. need to have appropriate dress in our schools.
