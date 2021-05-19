The X-Men’s most outrageous new costume has a secret, twisted story





As the X-Men prepare for the upcoming Hellfire Gala event, a costume recalls the twisted, dark story of a mutant future that has yet to pass.

As the X Menget ready for the upcoming Hellfire Gala event which promises to give fans a slight respite from the normal chaos these Marvel mutants are usually engaged in, one costume in particular is reminiscent of a bleak future where mutants have been hunted down and exploited for all their life. value . Worn by Rachel SummersAKA Rachel Gray AKA the hero of the X-Men Prestige, Rachel hails from that dark future, and her outfit shows that she won’t be forgetting her time there anytime soon. Seen in freedom X-Men Hellfire Gala Special, Rachel is not the only member of the different porn teams to have a facelift in style. From Storm leaning into her goddess roots, to Emma Frost showing off her whimsy and revealing taste in clothes, to Colossus looking fresher than ever, these mutants go out of their way to make sure this event is worth it. worth remembering. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: X-Men Gala Guests To Include Eminem, Conan O’Brien Inviting all who attend to show off the power, beauty and legitimacy of the mutant island nation of Krakoa, the intentions of this show of excess and dizzying wardrobe changes are as exciting as they are intriguing. Ranging from inspired and extravagantly dressed looks, to eye-catching and incredibly worn dresses, suits and capes, to horribly ugly and uncomfortable looking outfits, this gala represents not only who the mutants are as a whole, but also who each mutant is. individually, Rachel included. So while many of these new costumes and outfits are extensions of the existing aesthetic stemming from the mutants ‘particular powers, looks, personality, or tastes, Rachels’ look goes much further than that. Covered in a costume complete with blood red tips and black facial tattoos (as well as a hair braid leash for her puppy Warwolf, Amazing Baby), Rachels’ choice in her outfit is reminiscent of a time she lived in. in the near future where mutants were hunted down and coerced into camps by dogs, only to be subjected to conditions worse than death when they were inevitably caught. With no choice but to become one of those dogs, Rachels’ future resembles his Hellfire Gala outfit in the sense that facial tattoos and spikes were his most notable visual accents at the time. , in addition to the black and red color scheme. Also, making a statement by having Amazing Baby on a leash braided of her real hair (her spiked collar is another great reminder of Rachels’ dog days), the fact that she takes the puppy out might be the only stress relief. that she needs to feel. comfortable and secure in an outfit that was definitely a tough call to decide to wear. While this dark future Rachel Summersclearly modeled his Gala look on which theX Menalways push against, this potential timeline is one that is always at the forefront of Rachels’ mind. Rachel might have gotten some of her hunting dog time back with that new costume, but the secret and twisted backstory of it is still something she has to deal with on a daily basis. Next: Avengers Make First Visit To Krakoa For X-Men Hellfire Gala Former PlayStation Exclusive Days Gone tops the charts when debut on Steam

About the Author Brian Colucci

(136 articles published)

Brian is first and foremost a nerd in all his forms. He likes to compare himself to a black hole, consuming any form of entertainment unlucky enough to get caught up in its gravitational pull. It is not uncommon for a given day for him to read a few comics, settle in with a good book, watch a few movies (inside and outside the theater), catch up with his line. ever-increasing but never exhausted streaming wait, to challenge yourself with some good video games, and of course, write your heart out. He spends every waking moment imagining interesting and intriguing concepts and ideas that will hopefully one day inspire and entertain anyone looking for an escape from their everyday life. A graduate of Full Sail University in good old damp Florida, Brian currently lives and works in New York City and lives for the day when all he has to do is wake up and create something unique and beautiful. new for people to enjoy. More from Brian Colucci







