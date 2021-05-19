Avoid chafing thighs with Amazon’s best-selling Shapewear Shorts





Your love for airy dresses may be strong, but your fear of rubbing is likely stronger. And rightly so – few things spoil a summer day like a friction-induced rash on the inner thighs. But according to Amazon shoppers, your favorite seasonal clothes don’t have to cause pain. Nearly 8,000 people found an anti-friction solution on the site best selling shaping shorts.

the Bestena seamless shorts feature a simple, smooth design that cannot be seen under skirts or dresses. Reviewers say their sturdy elastic waistband flatters without feeling restrictive, and a reinforced hem on both legs keeps the shorts from rolling up. Their 5-inch inseam prevents skin-to-skin contact between the thighs, allowing for a friction-free experience with every wear.

Buy it! Bestena Seamless Shorts in Black, $ 10.10 – $ 11.89 (original $ 13.99); amazon.com

The shorts are made from a blend of stretch spandex and nylon, so they are lightweight, durable and moisture wicking. According to reviews, the material is compressive, breathable and incredibly comfortable at the same time.

“These made wearing a dress in summer an absolutely flawless experience,” one wrote. “I have thighs. They rub against each other. When I sit down they sweat and stick to the seats. I wore them under my dress tonight and it was fantastic. No friction, no sweat, no sticking. “

This buyer said that Bestena shorts completely eliminated the “thigh misery” they once experienced during the warmer months. “They are doing very well,” they added. “No pinching, wrapping or muffin tops!” No lines either. I don’t know how I lived without them.

Others note that the shorts are even very well worn on their own, especially during Outside workouts. “I just did a 12 mile 90 degree bike ride and they weren’t moving on my legs… My legs and waist were NOT sweating,” one person wrote. “I can not believe. I will order more. “

the Bestena seamless shorts are available in sizes up to 3X and black, white and beige colors. They’re on sale for as low as $ 10 in some sizes, but no pair will cost you more than $ 11.89 We don’t know how long the shorts will be available at this price, so grab a pair as soon as you can. . They will open up a whole new world of summer outfit possibilities.

Buy it! Bestena Seamless Shorts in White, $ 11.89 (original $ 13.99); amazon.com

Buy it! Bestena Seamless Shorts in Beige, $ 11.89 (original $ 13.99); amazon.com

