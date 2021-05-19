Costumes from the Nanny series for Fran and Mister Sheffield

Entire essays could be written about the wardrobe of Fran Fine, the avant-garde character of actress Fran Drescher in the beloved sitcom The nanny, from the way she paired dazzling cocktail dresses with turtlenecks to her affinity for opaque tights and her collection of embroidered chenille bathrobes.

In fact, a lot possesses already been written on the style of Fran; her style has gained a fan base of its own, including social media accounts for the sole purpose of chronicling her appearance. But while Fran may be Flushing’s flashy girl, she’s not the only one with enviable style on the show. In fact, you could argue that dashing Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (played by Charles Shaugnessy), who hires Fran to watch his three children, is actually the show’s little-known style icon.

Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy in The nanny, which is now streaming on HBO Max. CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

The inaugural season of The nanny aired in 1993 and launched Fran and Maxwell – along with the actors who played them – to surname status. Last month, when news broke that the show was going “from Flushing” to HBOMax, Twitter was inundated with celebratory tributes, praising Drescher’s comedy and the show’s unparalleled costumes. The show is having, for the second time, a pretty serious moment – and it’s easy to see why.

The nanny hits a nostalgic sweet spot; those of us who grew up with the series can indulge a childhood favorite with a new appreciation, and nearly three decades after its premiere, the series feels fresh. A big reason is the costumes. And while Fran’s daring outfits might get the lion’s share of attention, for some eagle-eyed viewers, it’s Maxwell’s wardrobe of pointy suits and lush fabrics that remains a great model. for any man who wants to look elegant, refined and rich today. .

The outrageous fashion of characters like Fran Fine (left) and his mother Sylvia (center) makes the quiet luxury of Mr. Sheffield’s wardrobe all the more apparent. CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

The creative genius behind the show’s wardrobe is Emmy-winning costume designer Brenda Cooper and author of the upcoming book. The Silhouette solution. “[Maxwell] had to be the epitome of class and elegance, ”she says City Country in her very first costume interview. “He’s a businessman, and he’s also a designer.”

Cooper dressed the character in varied permutations of double-breasted athletic coats, regular fit and pleated pants, turtlenecks, suede jackets and bespoke vests from designers like Armani, Canali and Ralph Lauren. . But any man can dress in these stores if his credit limit allows it; there are a few critical attributes to his wardrobe that set Maxwell apart from other wealthy gentlemen.

When it came to dressing Maxwell, Cooper says fit was of paramount importance. “Everything had to be finely tuned, everything had to be perfectly adjusted,” she explains. Maxwell is a classically fit guy; any of her looks could be easily taken off the rack today and worn without looking old-fashioned, a testament to the resistance of traditional cuts compared to more fashionable slim cuts. Even looks that don’t suit Maxwell suit him with ease; Polo shirts knitted under athletic coats move with his frame as he walks through his Upper East Side townhouse, worried about his rivalry with Andrew Lloyd Webber. No one wears a turtleneck like Maxwell, and how its fit – close to your figure, but not at all tacky – is instructive to any man. “It was chicCooper says. “Posh is an important word. Very English. “

And it’s a testament to Cooper’s craft that Maxwell’s style won the approval of Leonard Logsdail, a now Manhattan-based Savile Row tailor who has made costumes for movies and TV shows, including Succession and the The wolf of Wall Street.

“I used to watch the show and think about her clothes back then,” says Logsdail City Country. Dressing the man who would perform in front of Drescher’s fashion plate was undoubtedly a tricky business; Maxwell’s style had to stand on its own, complementing – not overwhelming or curled up – Fran’s vibrant aesthetic. It’s a balance that Logsdail says Cooper is absolutely right.

“Fran is over there in the front with all the fancy clothes and the tight, short dresses. And then there was this really elegant gentleman next to her… He still looked immaculate but everything he wore was understated so as not to tap into Fran’s sparkle.

Costume designer Brenda Cooper has dressed Mr. Sheffield in luxurious classics from brands like Armani and Ralph Lauren. CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

It was intentional on Cooper’s part; she costumed Fran and Maxwell to play against each other. They often wore the same items but each in their respective styles; vests, turtlenecks and jackets were part of everyone’s uniform, but entirely different in style. “It was very similar elements, but presented in a very different way,” she says.

So what should a modern man do if he wants to pull off the Maxwell Sheffield look? Logsdail says it’s simple: don’t try too hard. Max’s wardrobe is refined, tailored and classic; nothing trendy or flashy – just simple luxurious staples.

“That’s what the person brings to it,” Cooper says, reminding the men to tailor their Maxwell-inspired look to their personal style. “I always say that you don’t just dress a body, you also dress a personality.”

