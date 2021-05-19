Joseph Altuzarras Morning routine for oily skin





Have you ever seen someone on Instagram and thought: Why is your skin so beautiful? We do, so we started asking. welcome toWhy is your skin so good. Photo: courtesy of Joseph Altuzarra Like many people, designer Joseph Altuzarra found himself stranded in his home when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring. Her home became her office and suddenly there was no separation between her personal and professional life. I was nervous in the evenings because there was no clear distinction, and I also felt slow and unproductive in the morning because it was difficult to move from home to work, he says. So he developed a beauty ritual to help her break through her days. Beauty has always been something that interested me, but always in reaction to a problem that I was trying to solve, says Altuzarra. I had very bad acne as a teenager and had always approached beauty with a corrective, almost pharmaceutical approach. But through my forties, I started to learn about personal care, the holistic benefits of a beauty routine, and the different products. I found it to be a meditative moment of self-reflection that I needed. Improving her skin care routine involved turning to friends like model and founder of Rose Inc. Rosie Huntington Whiteley, makeup artist Gucci Westman and MatchesFashions OCC Elizabeth Van Der Golz. They were particularly useful in guiding him towards gentle but effective products. For a very long time I was obsessed with exfoliating my skin, you could say exfoliating, thinking it would heal my clogged pores and acne problems. If anything, it made it worse, he recalls. I wish I had learned earlier that not using harsh products and techniques on my skin would help it look better. Using a face oil on my already oily skin, for example, was counterintuitive, but a revelation. The designer also started playing around with makeup, which motivated him to deconstruct some of his long-held ideas. I had always felt a certain embarrassment and shame about men putting on makeup, but it’s something I’ve really grown to love and appreciate, he says. It just makes me feel really good. Below, Altuzarra breaks down his morning routine, including the serum that smells like ham but changed the texture of his skin, the sunscreen that also acts as a primer, and the $ 9 cleanser he used for five years. My dermatologist, Dr. Francesca Fusco from Wexler Dermatology, recommended this cleanser. I had really bad breakouts, all stress related, and she recommended this, and I’ve been using her probably for five years. You know, I had really bad acne when I was a teenager, and I thought stripping my skin was the solution. This cleanser was a huge turning point because it taught me to be gentler on my skin and be nicer to it, which made a huge difference. I love that it has no scent and has that kind of cream-gel texture. It’s true what they say about this product: it smells like ham. And you know what? The smell gets worse the more you use it. The first time you open it, you’re like, Oh, that’s not that bad. And then the more you use it, I think because of the chemicals in it, the smell gets stronger. You have to get used to it. I heard about it from my dermatologist, and I’ve been using it for probably as long as Cerave, about five years. I saw a difference pretty early on, maybe two weeks later. There was really a shine on my skin. Now I use it during the day to improve the consistency and texture of my skin. It also creates a small barrier against the elements. Vitamin C serums have become very popular. I have tried a few others, like the Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum, which I know is very popular, but I always come back to this one. It’s just what my skin is used to now. Sometimes I get a little lazy with my skincare, and I stop using it, but as soon as I start using it again a few days later, I notice that my skin texture is more consistent and i have a brighter complexion. Overall, that makes a pretty big difference. It’s expensive, but also durable. I would say one bottle lasts me about six months, my dermatologist told me to only use three to four drops in the morning. I discovered this moisturizer on the James Charless YouTube channel about four years ago. I’m addicted to watching makeup videos on YouTube, and he was using it. I took a trip with moisturizers. I feel like I’ve used it all, and the problem I have as a person with some sort of oily skin is that a lot of moisturizers are just heavy, where I kind of am. Feel on my skin or feel like they’re carrying me. I’m drawn to the marketing aspect of a lot of moisturizers, but they don’t really work for me, and when I try Tatchas they are immediately absorbed into my skin. It was super light, but it was also very emollient. I also love the smell as I usually don’t like things that have a scent, but I think the smell of cucumber, fresh is something that I really really like. It is also very good value for money. It’s a big tub, and it lasts me a very long time, I don’t feel like I need that much; I just dab a few dots on my face, and it probably lasts me about six months. I know how important it is to use sunscreen, it’s something I’ve been doing since my early twenties. But the problem with sunscreens, again as a person with oily skin, is that I find that sunscreens are often very oily and make my skin super shiny, and I can feel the product rest on my skin. skin, as if it clearly does not absorb in my skin. This is the first and only sunscreen that I have found that I really feel mattifying. I also love the primer property. I feel like it gives me more consistency on my skin. It is also odorless. I’m addicted to skincare and cosmetics, and I love to try all kinds of things, but I have to be honest: I don’t know exactly what that does. I can say it makes a difference, and I love using it. I found out because I met Dr Barbara Sturm at a dinner party. I love talking about my skin with pretty much everyone, but mostly people who are in the beauty business, and she was like, Oh you should try these drops. I tried them on and they gave me that very subtle glow. Over the past couple of years I have become more and more interested in men’s cosmetics and makeup. It’s something that I’ve always loved about women’s fashion, and I got interested in myself and started doing makeup. And one of the things that I struggled with was finding something that would give me a glow that wasn’t shimmering or overwhelming. Luminescent drops are sort of an intermediary. Guess it’s not skincare, but it’s not really makeup either, it’s kind of in the middle. I have tried several different foundations. This is something that I have been experimenting with recently, and I find that I don’t like that a lot of the foundations that I have used have some sort of satin finish, or that they are ultra, ultra-matte, which does not seem natural to me. When I tried this Chanel one, I really liked the finished texture on the skin. It was slightly matte, but then it had a natural amount of shine, which I found really nice. The way I look at it, it’s very like a beginner’s foundation. It’s super easy to apply, and you really don’t need a lot (but I’m not going for full coverage). I really only do the center of my face and then blend it outward. I use the N30 Medium Light shade. Photo: brighter I use the Dusk shade which I tend to like with a little peachy blush. It is very good value for money; I’ve had a hit forever now, and I’m far from finishing it. I think I use blush more like others use bronzer, where I use it on my cheekbones but also on the bridge of my nose because I like to look like I have a rosy tan . If I had one thing to say about it, it’s that I wish it was a little less pigmented. It’s very, very saturated so I use just a little or sometimes as I mix it with a little bit of my Tatcha cream [above] just to make it more buildable. I’m sure some people like how pigmented it is. I also really like Surrats Artistique blushes. They are powder and they are so pretty. I use their shade Marshmallow. I never understood the mists until I tried this product, and it’s such a game changer. You just look a lot better with it, just refreshed and shiny, and you don’t. really don’t need a lot of spritzing, and you’re good to go. I found out about this around the time I found my moisturizer because I went down a Tatcha hole once I started using the water cream. I was like, this brand is amazing. Staying in touch. 