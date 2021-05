Seth Rogen’s ‘Delicious’ costume proves this men’s style trend is here to stay

Seth Rogen might not be the first name that comes to mind when looking for menswear inspiration, but it should be bloody. The 39-year-old actor / comedian – who has built a career in writing and starring in stoner comedies like Pineapple Express and Sausage Party – has seriously upgraded his style game in recent years, ditching flannels and hoodies to hoodie he was playing for. elegant suits. Her latest look is the best yet and truly represents a ‘coming of age’ moment for the previously somewhat overlooked Canadian star. On stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Rogen looked like a million dollars in a toasted plum velvet suit from the Italian fashion house Etro, which he teamed with an electric pink shirt that even famous celebrity style writer Evan Ross Katz described as “absolutely delicious“. It’s a really winning look that speaks not only of Rogen’s maturing style, but also the growing popularity of pink as a formal wear color palette. When it comes to costumes and cars, men tend to be pretty conservative when it comes to color. Just like most of the cars you see on the road are white, black, or silver, most of the combinations you see are black, blue, or gray. Increasingly, however, men are choosing to be a bit more with their suit colors, even in formal situations – pink seemingly being the new color. de jure in particular. Like most style trends, this is something celebs have stood for: just take a look at John Legend or Justin Bieber. We wonder if Rogen’s plum palette will be something others will try to emulate as well … RELATED: Iconic Australian Band Proves 2021 Safari Costume Trend is Here to Stay Rogen took the stage to honor legendary British funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen with the Comedic Genius Award (another man who isn’t afraid to break the mold when it comes to color). As for his own efforts, he works as an executive producer for the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime adult animated superhero TV series. Invincible. Read more







