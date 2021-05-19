Steve Bannon-linked fashion label Guo Wengui G to close Los Angeles operations – WWD

G Fashion, the Los Angeles-based clothing and accessories brand founded by controversial Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, abruptly shut down operations in Los Angeles just six months after launch. Nearly 100 employees were laid off last week without compensation, according to an executive familiar with the matter.

The exiled businessman, who also goes by Miles Guo and Miles Kwok, is an associate of former Trump White House adviser Stephen K. Banon, who was arrested last year for federal fraud while on board Guo’s yacht. (Guo Media hired Bannon for $ 1 million in consulting services, according to Axios.)

Guo is also a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and was planning a fashion show at the resort in June to mark the first anniversary of the New Federal State of China, a lobby group he and Bannon created in 2020 with the goal of of the overthrow of the Chinese Communist Party, said several former employees interviewed by WWD.

While living in China, Guo enjoyed success as a real estate developer, at one point ranking as the 73rd richest person in the country. But after being accused of corruption, fraud and money laundering, he fled to New York City, settling in a $ 67 million penthouse at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel overlooking Central Park.

By using YouTube and Twitter to launch bribery claims against the Chinese Communist Party, he cultivated an online reputation as a whistleblower and built a powerful media empire, including GNews and GTV Media, to voice his point of view.

According to a study by the data analysis company Graphika reported Monday in the Washington Post, its network has also become a key platform for spreading disinformation in the United States about the Chinese origins of the coronavirus, vaccine safety, allegations of electoral fraud and QAnon plots.

All the while, Guo has apparently nurtured a love of fashion.

A guest who visited his penthouse in New York told the Washington Post in 2020 that Guo “served a rare tea he said was worth $ 1 million a kilogram, and performed an impromptu fashion show in which he modeled vests in bright red and yellow alligator skin.”

When G Fashion launched in December, it promised to be “the new gold standard in luxury fashion – a celebration of craftsmanship and cutting edge style offered through an exclusive membership platform.” , according to the speech WWD received from Rubenstein Public Relations, which no longer represents the brand. Guo has been positioned as the “curator” of G Fashion, and is pictured on the brand’s website browsing Loro Piana’s fabric samples and puffing on a cigar.

He hired as CEO and Creative Director Kamel Debeche, former head of retail operations for LA boutique H Lorenzo, and selected the designer collective. It included streetwear designer Ben Taverniti of Unravel Project, Eli Azran of RtA jeans, menswear newcomer Doni Nahmias and fashion veteran Marcella Lindeberg, formerly of K by Karl Lagerfeld, William Rast and Miss Sixty.

Upon the release of Taverniti in early 2021, rock ‘n’ roll jeweler and leather goods maker Ari Soffer joined in, with a fan base including Tommy Lee, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Steven Tyler.

“Only fashion can put it all together: confidence, power, beauty, culture, life, respect and people,” Guo said in a statement at the time of the launch. “Each unique collection of G Fashion is an exhibition of cutting-edge know-how applied to sartorial concepts.”

Different membership levels offered different levels of discounts on Logo Leather Hoodies ($ 2,530), Joggers ($ 980) and 14k Gold Whistle Necklaces ($ 3,250), created in honor of the Guo’s whistleblower character and released in a limited edition of 70 timed for Chinese New Year. .

Launched during the COVID-19 crisis that sidelined much of the fashion industry, G Fashion and its luxury aesthetic on the streets, with gothic lettering and fleur-de-lis patterns resembling another brand of LA, Chrome Hearts, have failed to create a stir.

Contacted Monday, Debeche, the CEO, wrote in an email that G Fashion “is not closing at all”.

“We [are] by simply reducing our activities in Los Angeles on the East Coast, this is just a new business plan, being close to our factory partners in Europe, ”he continued. “And thanks to our founder, Mr. Miles [wanting to be] more involved with our design team. The brand will keep a handful of employees in a Los Angeles showroom, Debeche said.

But others say that within the organization there has been mismanagement from the start. “The majority of customers were Miles followers and 96% of orders were shipped to G Club members at discounted rates,” said former director of operations and customer experience Nikki Calhoun, fired on May 14. profitability?”

“I had a hard time understanding what the products are, what the logos are, what the brand name meant,” said a former employee involved in the design, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she had to sign an NDA to receive their last paycheck. “Kamel told me it was a cult, they buy whatever we make, whatever.

Debeche “had no business intelligence,” Calhoun said, estimating that G Fashion had $ 4-5 million a month in operating costs, including expensive office equipment, photo ops ( models and makeup artists would be liable for $ 30,000), $ 75,000 from factory equipment and weekly SugarFish sushi lunches. The brand signed a multi-year lease on a 25,000-square-foot building in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District, but never moved in.

Guo used G Fashion as his own custom clothing store, diverting designers and couturiers from order fulfillment to work on his personal projects, from events for his media platform to traditional Chinese shoes for a ceremony celebrating his late deceased. mother, according to sources. Its business practices have been investigated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and former employees say officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the ICE , U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, visited G Fashion’s LA offices

There were other wild-sounding irregularities, such as odd-named shipping orders, including a Clark Griswold (after the Chevy Chase movie character “Vacation”) in Arizona, Calhoun said.

And despite Guo’s anti-China stance, in an outsourcing mistake, some products were made there, including underwear and socks. A team had to be hired to cut out the “Made in China” labels and sew “Made in LA” labels in their place, sources said.

“The things that I have seen, I have not seen them in other start-ups,” said Calhoun, a nine-year veteran of Farfetch, 11 Honoré and other brands, who has not signed. the NDA when she left.

She and other workers released without warning or compensation are considering legal action against the company. Some have been told that G Fashion will move to New York and relaunch under a new name and logo.