The students of an Archdiocesan high school finished this academic year in style.

This past Sunday, St. Hubert Catholic Girls ‘High School in Philadelphia held its fourth annual fashion show, featuring designs from seniors and juniors enrolled in the schools’ clothing and textile design program.

About 20 Bambies modeled the seam along a Philadelphia Union League poolside podium at Torresdale Country Club, garnering applause from faculty, staff, board members and alumni , most of which were sports fascinators or high society headdresses, donated by American Hats LLC. , the only hat factory based in Philadelphia.

The finished products included casual and formal dresses, as well as skirts, shorts and tops in fabrics ranging from cotton to satin.

Senior Delaney Butler even sewed a dress from a men’s shirt she bought from a thrift store, a form of recycling or reuse, which has become increasingly fashionable in fashion circles. respectful of the environment in order to counter the high waste levels of the industry.

Several students presented outfits they planned to wear for graduation, while instructor Jillian Smith, a 2016 Saint-Hubert graduate, herself donated two of her own works, both of which were constructions. themed party dress in black, white and silver tones.

Smith said she and her students were very grateful to be able to host this event after such a difficult year.

Learning to sew under normal circumstances isn’t easy, Smith said. Learning to sew during a pandemic was difficult to say the least.

She noted that most of her students walked into the classroom without any sewing experience and began by learning the basic techniques, putting together pajama pants first and finally dresses. Then Smith asks them to apply their skills to design (an) entire collection.

But with classes moved online due to COVID precautions, many students have found themselves without access to a sewing machine. Fortunately, a generous grant from the Connelly Foundation compensated for this barrier, allowing the school to purchase 61 machines, one for each student, said St. Hubert president Lizanne Pando.

Still, the road to the trail was long and difficult, she admitted.

At the start of this year, I could never have imagined that we would be sitting here for this fashion show, Pando said. We have all suffered so much; no one was really spared.

However, said Smith, our Bambies lived up to it, even turning tragedy into treasures.

Senior Emily Livewell paired her outfit with a handmade pillow she made from a dressing gown worn by her grandmother, who died of COVID in December.

The project honored a relationship between the two that was very close, Livewell said. She was a constant in my life.

Events master of ceremonies, acclaimed broadcaster and St. Hubert board member Pat Ciarrocchi, said such grace is the source of creativity.

When you have something to express, that gift is something from God, from the divine, she said. It must go through you so that it becomes a creative expression that can be shared and that it is in this sharing (our gifts) also multiply.

This multiplication has continued for generations in Saint-Hubert, where the teaching of textiles has been in place since the creation of the schools in 1941. The tradition seems to be perpetuated for decades: Mary Green, former retired educator of Saint- Hubert, who taught Smith, was on hand for the fashion show with his two-year-old granddaughter Emma Grace, described as a future Bambie and already a sock champion who knows her sons matter and her shades.

Ciarrocchi said that St. Hubert shows how important single-sex Catholic education is in inspiring girls to focus on who they are and what gifts God has given them, ultimately allowing them to leap into their condition of being. woman with a sense of confidence.

Throughout the pandemic, the Bambies whose elders have raised more than $ 23 million in scholarships this year – have proven themselves to be leaders of faith and integrity, Pando said, adding that j ‘had learned a lot from these girls this year.