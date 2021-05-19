Facebook Launches Live Shopping Fridays for Beauty and Fashion

Until July 16 Facebook will feature some of the biggest beauty and fashion brands in a weekly showcase for live streaming shopping On the platform.

What if you could see this season’s latest trends modeled in real time, ask questions about their fit, select your size, and shop, all from the comfort of your home? Facebook posted on his blog post on Tuesday. Live Purchases on Facebook combines the fun of live video with the convenience of online shopping. And this summer, we’ve brought together some of the biggest brands for a showcase of products, tips, demos and more through Live Shopping Fridays.

The series is organized into three rotating categories Glow Up, New Fashion Finds and Self Care Spotlight and will be kick off this Friday with Sephora, which plans to focus on the must-haves of the season.

Alleyoop plans to offer tips and tricks to complete a full rundown in minutes, as well as the ability for fans to connect with founder Leila Kashani and ask questions about their products or find out more about the company. , its history and genesis and how its most popular products came to life. Other participating brands are expected to hold sessions in the coming weeks, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Clinique Dermalogica, Dolce Vita and ZOX, according to Facebook.

Buyers will be able to access feeds on brands’ Facebook pages or access the Store tab or bookmarks on their mobile devices, and view products through Facebook stores.

the social media The company officially launched Live Shopping last summer, with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing many consumers from accessing physical stores. The feature has reportedly caught the attention of smaller brands and digital operators, but its appeal appears to be widening, drawing in established vendors who are increasingly turning to direct shopping.

Walmarts’ work with TikTok can immediately spring to mind, thanks to a highly publicized live broadcast partnership for the holiday and spring campaigns. Bobbi Brown also hosted a live event with tips from makeup artist Michele Shakeshaft on Instagram Live, as well as embedded on her own site.

Many brands and retailers have fallen in love with this form of selling, which can be described as social media meets QVC, but with more interactivity.

With TikTok recently announcing that they are test purchases through the app, it’s a smart game for Facebook to announce this new shopping round in order to continue to attract younger audiences and brands to its platform, said Meg Johnson, senior vice president of market marketing in Jane line, at WWD. Jane, who offers women’s clothing, accessories, home goods and children’s clothing, was one of the first beta testers of Facebook and Instagram Shops, so she had a top-tier view on the platform. purchase form of the technology company.

Jane started testing Instagram’s shopping features in July 2020 with tagged product posts, shoppable product collections, live purchases, and drops. According to the company, results increased by more than $ 200,000 in additional sales from July 2020 to February 2021, 18,700 new visitors came to their Instagram page and a 27-fold increase in social commerce sales between the holidays and March 2021.

While Facebook offers a mix of different commerce tools, live shopping could become a flagship feature. These shopping events are reminiscent of the type of live shopping you typically see on HSN or QVC, Johnson added, but by tapping into notable brands like Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Clinique, they elevate the status of live shopping and the bring it into the digital age by promoting it on social networks.

The concept is still nascent in the United States compared to China, which has seen over 430 million people, or roughly 30% of its population, tune into live shopping events in 2019. In other words , it was already huge even before the pandemic increased. online hearing.

There is deep interest and optimism about the replication of this trend in the United States. But that’s easier said than done. In China, the technical infrastructure is already in place, thanks to giants like Alibabas Taobao, Kuaishou, Pinduoduo and Douyin, the ByteDance brother of TikTok.

ByteDance is obviously targeting American consumers now through TikTok, as Facebook struggles to take the top spot as a leading platform in the United States. Meanwhile, others are offering their own live streaming features.

Pinterest will kick off a three-day event on May 24 with live sessions focused on its community of creators, with highlights including appearances from Jonathan Van Ness and Rebecca Minkoff. The live event was not designed to promote the product per se, but the company ultimately decided to let the creators tag the products with product pins for the shopping functionality.

Retailers and brands are also embedding live video on their own ecommerce sites, while space veterans QVC and HSN naturally continue to use cable TV and the web with live demos.

But in the digital age, back-and-forth interactions are essential and that is the specialty of social media. There is also no need to convince consumers to adopt a new platform or move to another online destination. The audience is already there, with platforms teeming with existing and potential customers. That’s the strength that Facebook brings to the table, with 1.88 billion daily active users and 2.85 billion monthly assets in the first quarter of 2021.

By continually deploying and promoting new experiences, like live shopping, the social media giant could achieve several different goals to maintain the interest of its massive user base, perhaps even grow it, while also growing. building on the business base established last year with the launch. Facebook and Instagram stores and generate more income.

Beauty and fashion crowds have already shown a huge appetite for on-line shopping, so it makes sense that the tech company is focusing on this. And if its work pays off, these sectors could accelerate Facebook’s shift from social media giant to social commerce giant.