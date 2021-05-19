The 11 Best Places to Buy Bridesmaid Dresses in 2021

No more objections, it’s time for some weddings.

After a full year of postponed weddings, the wedding season is restarting and we can almost hear wedding bells in the not-so-distant future.

Since planning a wedding can take six months or more, begin to piece together your wedding party and more importantly their outfits are top of the list for most brides.

From traditional matching dresses to a color gradient and even a unique dress for every bridal bestie, we’ve got a list of stores that have it all.

From floor length to short and alluring, see some of our favorite online bridesmaid dress retailers below. Brides should take note, as many also wear dresses for the rehearsal, the bridal shower, and even the big day, so be sure to browse.

Bird gray

Birdy Gray has really thought of everything for your wedding, before and after COVID.

The clothing store is here to make it as easy as possible for the bride and her waiting ladies, offering dresses for $ 99 and never again. They’re also offering three free fabric samples to help you mix and match dresses, free mood boards, and extended returns in light of the pandemic.

Shop By Color, Watch samples and choose dresses for all your bridesmaids, petite, curved or even with a baby bump.

From Lulu

If you already love shopping at Lulu, you’ll be happy to know that they have a whole sister site dedicated to your special day.

Discover their collection of bridesmaids, full of dresses that adapt to all colors and all budgets. Check out the dresses first, which can be sorted by color and price, many of which fall below the $ 100 mark. They also have a page for bridesmaid shoes, another important step in getting the bride to walk down the aisle.

Reformation

Sophistication is the second name of the Reformation.

Reformation’s bridesmaid collection is one to check out if your bride loves clean, simple yet elegant dresses. Whether you go for a matching dress for everyone or a matching color scheme in different silhouettes, this is for you. Shop by color and see all the different styles in the same shade and fabrics.

Kennedy Blue

If you haven’t found your dream bridesmaid dresses yet, don’t feel blue.

Kennedy Blue has a huge range of dresses for the occasion, helping the bride to relax and the wedding party looks amazing. The price range is also pretty amazing, offering designer dresses from $ 99 to $ 149 in sizes 00-32 in most styles. They also offer three free samples to help mix and match and a $ 10 trial program to avoid any sizing incident on the wedding day.

Bridesmaid colors

Whatever color your wedding is, we are confident that ColorsBridesmaid Dresses has your perfect shade in stock.

Looking at the hundreds of colors they offer on the site, it’s a safe bet that even if you choose a unique color scheme, they will have something to match. Browse by color or by fit if you need to check outfits for plus size bridesmaids. Then be sure to pick up items for the groomsmen as they offer men’s clothes which will also be matched, with pocket squares, ties and vests.

Show me your mom

The shop may be called Mumu, but these dresses are anything but shapeless.

Show Me Your Mumu has a special boutique for brides and bridesmaids, which makes it so much fun to shop and style your entire wedding party. When you find dresses you like, add them to your Online showroom page, where you can see what your daughters will look like all lined up. Shop By Color to make pairing even easier and maybe even have a look for yourself, as they also have a bridal shop for your rehearsal, shower, honeymoon and the wedding itself.

Nordstrom

If you want to visit a department store for your wedding, we recommend starting with Nordstrom for the best selection at great prices.

The bridesmaid dresses section is full of different designers at different price points, which will suit your budget and style. All the dresses offer free shipping, which makes shopping online much easier. Use the side panel to sort by color, designer and same fabric type, or browse over 150 dresses and add your favorites to your cart.

Dessy

Mix-and-match dresses are all the rage for 2021 weddings, and Dessy is here to make the matching process easier.

Shop the Spring 2021 collection for the most modern silhouettes in a variety of colors that make matching a cinch. If you already know your color palette, shop by color. If you need more inspiration first, check out the bestsellers or even by length if you want a shorter dress for your bridal party or more traditional long dresses.

BHLDN

If Anthropologie is behind it, you know it will be ultra-feminine and gorgeous on your big day.

BHLDN is the bridal boutique curated by Anthropologie, offering dresses not only for your bridesmaids, but also for flower girls, mother of the bride and groom and even formal dresses for guests. For the bridesmaids, shop by fabric from velvet to muslin, or take a look at the mix-and-match collections that do all the work for you and present colors with a variety of options.

Plum Sufficient Sugar

We want bridesmaid dresses and accessories, rather with plum sugar on top.

Plum Pretty Sugar is a bridesmaid’s best friend as it meets your sartorial needs and offers dresses and pajamas for the morning or for the bridal shower or bachelorette party. Head to the bridesmaid page from the site to buy all of the above, or narrow your search and buy dresses by color or style.

Dorris wedding

For the bride on a budget who doesn’t want to compromise on style, Dorris has some ideas for you.

Dorris Wedding offers a variety of dresses for special occasions including bridesmaid, wedding party and even wedding dress for the most special day of all. Right now, they’re offering 50% off accessories with the purchase of a wedding dress, and keep an eye out for other offers that appear frequently on the site.