Dress like in 2001 • Salt Lake Magazine





Have you ever wanted to live your Bratz doll, Distraught or the fancy pop star fashion of the 2000s? Well, now is the time to shine, as the eclectically fun style of the year 2000 is making a huge comeback thanks to Gen-Z users TikTok. We were talking about bright colors, bold patterns, big jewelry and designer brands. Stop talking about the gray sweatpants life of 2020 and step up to the year 2000 this summer because, honestly, why not? Summer 2021 is about having fun and not taking life too seriously (and this motto also applies to our clothes). If you’re unfamiliar with the world of Gen-Z and TikTok, Y2K is the style that shaped the late 90s and early 2000s. Paris Hiltons tracksuits, Elle Woods in The revenge of a blonde and basically everything about Bring it on and Bad girls. The year 2000 is basically an outfit that doesn’t follow any rules, but still works. It’s fun, playful and nostalgic. Like so many other trends of the past year, TikTok was the main driving force behind the Y2K movement. The style was once again gaining popularity, in line with the 20 year fashion cycle. A user participating in the return of the year 2000 is @ageorama, who published a video in April 2021 of what she would wear as a 2000s pop star, emanating from Britney Spears, Rihanna and Beyonc. The video went viral almost immediately, and soon millions of TikTok users joined the trend with their own renders. Outside of TikTok, the Y2K trend has spread through models and influencers. Model and fashion enthusiast Bella Hadid has always been a trendsetter, especially early 2000s-inspired fashion. As soon as she posted a Instagram selfie with zig-zag hair part, users of all social media platforms sported a similar if not identical look. Kim Kardashian first rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a friend of Paris Hiltons and occasional stylist before her family rose to fame with keeping up with the Kardashians. Kim recently posted a velvet collection for her sportswear and loungewear brand Skims, in which she hired Hilton to recreate iconic paparazzi photos from their velvet tracksuit days to promote the line. Most Gen-Zs were kids during the original Y2K phase, so his return serves as a nostalgic look at our childhood and the carefree attitude that goes with it. Wearing pleated mini skirts, chunky plastic jewelry, creative hairstyles, and crazy designs mixed together is one way to cope with the stress and severity of the pandemic. It’s almost as if the Y2K reemergence was a symbol of a new beginning in a post-pandemic world, just as the Y2K original marked the dawn of the 21st century. Most commercial stores, like Zara, Urban Outfitters, and H&M, now sell Y2K-style clothing, but if you’re looking for a local, more ethical way to achieve this latest trend, thrift is a great option. Without going back in time, thrift stores are the most authentic way to shop for the most popular styles of clothing in the Y2K era. You are also in luck, because Salt Lake City has some amazing thrift stores. Here’s a quick list to help you have your best pop star summer of 2000. Name dropper 3355 S. Highland Dr., SLC, 801-486-1128 iconoCLAD 414 E. 300 South, SLC, 801-833-2272 Decades 627 State Street, SLC, 801-537-1357 Cheapskate Uptown 353 W. 200 South, SLC, 801-931-3388 The Other Side Thrift Store 4290 State Street, SLC, 801-506-1655 Deseret Industries 743 W. 700 South, SLC, 801-240-7202 Field Lillies 1401 S. Main Street, SLC, 385-242-7060 Exchange of gdp 1147 S Ashton Ave., SLC, 801-484-7996 Click here for the latest fashion and style trends.







