Recap: Hornets embarrassingly end their season in massive loss to Pacers





The Charlotte Hornets did not come tonight. They looked like a JV team as Pacers dominated play effortlessly on both sides of the court. They struggled offensively, which was common at the end of the season. But more disappointingly, they showed no defensive fighting. They left the Pacers wide open as early as three o’clock early and often, and when they didn’t, they let the Pacers cut and pass them for easy layups. The worst culprit was PJ Washington. He gave up at least two unchallenged pass inbound layups where he let his man stroll to the rim with no screen or any other action to challenge him. He was cut multiple times over the course of a live bullet and was often out of position or apathetic to his defensive responsibilities. He was far from alone, however. LaMelo Ball was too zealous to help shooters. Malik Monk was beaten on the dribble by players who shouldn’t win the dribble. Rozier was a non-factor for this purpose for the most part. Offensively, the Hornets managed a quarter of their 3-point attempts. Terry Rozier was 0 for 9 in depth while Devonte Graham was 1 for 7. Graham’s impact on the offense was mitigated by his outside struggles. Rozier tried a little too hard to force himself into a rhythm at the expense of the Hornets’ offense overall. Ball and Miles Bridges were passive when the game was at hand and did most of their damage at the end of the third and fourth quarter when the game was already decided. The only Hornet who performed well was Cody Zeller. He put the clamps on Domantas Sabonis throughout the first half while also connecting with every shot he threw at the rim. He finished with 17 points in what could become his last game as the Hornet. And so with that, the offseason begins. The Hornets have decisions to make with Zeller, Bismack Biyombo, Malik Monk, Devonte Graham and the Martin twins. They have needs to be met and the youngsters have a lot to build for next season. It’s a brutal end to what looked like such a promising season, and better days are ahead. The Hornets are building something and were always at ground level.

