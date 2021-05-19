17 Bridgerton dresses: shop mini, midi and maxi dresses





When Netflix Ditched Regency Era Drama Bridgerton, The internet was instantly buzzing over the beautiful scenery, juicy gossip, sexy (fainting) scenes, and gorgeous costumes. The glittering tiaras, silk gloves, and richly embroidered dresses have captivated viewers, and now, as a result, we all try to dress like Daphne Bridgerton herself – with a modern twist, of course.

With elements similar to cottagecore, Bridgerton the dresses – or Regencycore fashion, as the styles have been dubbed – are all puffed sleeves, delicate floral prints, and tiered skirts. however, Bridgerton Dresses also feature exaggerated details like corsets, lace sleeves and pearls – that’s all the romantic vibes you can imagine, dear reader.

This summer, we can’t wait to ditch our tie-dye lounge sets and slip into something more chic for days of frolicking and flirting without a mask (after getting vaccinated, of course.) What better way. to embrace a summer filled with romance than by adding Bridgerton-inspired dresses in our weekly wardrobe? We can’t think of anything more appropriate for the summer of 2021.

1. Generation Z’s green dream:



Not only would this cheeky mini dress go perfectly with the BridgertonThe color scheme inside their big house, but we can imagine it everywhere from the park to cafes to romantic dinners this summer.

2. Double puffs:



With a smocked bodice, double puffed sleeves and a whimsical floral print, this midi dress is therefore Bridgerton. It’s even in Daphne’s signature color: pale blue. Plus, the thigh split adds a touch of sexy that would send Lady Whistledown into a frenzy.

3. For a lover:



A crossed waist over this crisp white midi dress gives way to a busty cleavage the season’s diamond would totally wear to show her off. serious cleavage. We can see each other wearing this Bridgerton dressing for brunch, date night and everything in between.

4. Flirty off-the-shoulder:



Eloise Bridgerton, is that you? We love this off-the-shoulder mini dress in sage green, aka the color of ambitious and curious mid-girl Bridgerton.

5. Flower power:



Dare we say that we are as in love with this floral print as we are with the Duke of Hastings? Ok, maybe this dress doesn’t make us drool enough as much as Simon, but the ruffled neckline and cutout in the back give the Duke a run for his money.

6. Pretty straps:



Everyone needs a corset dupe these days, and this Reformation dress fits the bill perfectly. In addition, the bow tie straps and the trumpet skirt make this midi dress ultra romantic. Choose from eleven dreamy prints and colors in this head set.

7. Lady lavender:



These rounds are at the next level, and we’re here for it. Plus, the A-line skirt and button-down bodice provide a romantic and flattering fit. We can already see each other twirling around on meeting nights this summer in this little issue.

8. Summer without straps:



We love strapless moments, and this lightweight maxi dress serves all the carefree and romantic vibes we’ve been looking for this summer.

9. Beautiful beige:



We can totally see Daphne playing the piano and Eloise writing in her diary at home in this casual Bridgerton dress. (That is, if it was a longer duration. But hey – what’s wrong with a little scandal, dear reader?)

10. Ruffle party:



When it comes to Bridgerton– inspired dresses, no amount of ruffles is too much – and this alluring issue from Amazon is part A.

11. Fitted shape:



The sweetheart neckline and whimsical floral print of this dress whisper “elegance” while the gathered drawstring sides and long legs scream “sensuality.” What could be a better combination?

12. Spaghetti straps:



Everything about this dress sold us on: the tie straps, the ruffled neckline and hem, and the smocked bodice at the back. Oh, and the beautiful impression? Yeah, we’ll take that in all colors.

13. Comfortable fit:



Casual, affordable and flattering, this dress has everything we are looking for in a must-have summer look.

14. Sexy silk:



Can you say sensual? No fabric exudes sex appeal like silk, and this maxi slip dress is 100% silk (aka 100% flirty). Add the ruffle neckline to it and you’ll turn heads left and right.

15. Pretty in pink:



Feel pretty in pink in this relaxed mini that can be easily dressed up. Pair it with sneakers for daytime adventures and strappy heels for a night on the town.

16. Romantic details:



We’re crazy for a button runway, especially when it subtly blends into a cute print like this. In addition, a knot neckline and puffed sleeves? Bury us in this dress, please.

17. Noon smocked:



Before Bridgerton took the internet by storm, you might have called this midi dress “grandma chic”, but now it’s simply Regencycore at its best. Ruffled sleeves and a smocked bodice make it Bridgerton super flattering dress.

