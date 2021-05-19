Cameron Smith to wear original Penguin golf course at PGA Championship





Original Penguin Golf by Munsingwear, a division of Perry Ellis International, has announced that Brand Ambassador Cameron Smith will wear the Original Penguins Spring 2021 collection at the PGA Championship, May 20-24, at The Ocean Course on the Isle of Kiawah. Smith will wear Original Penguins performance polo shirts, including “Pete on the Beach” in Turquoise / Blue / White, “Everyday” pants in breathable, highly stretch fabric; and “reversible” leather belts with Pete buckle. Sustainability and preservation of the environment are at the heart of Original Penguins’ DNA. The brand’s eco-friendly Re-Originals golf polo shirts are made with 30% recycled polyester and use high-gauge double-knit construction for performance and aesthetics. Photo Courtesy of Original Penguin About an original penguin by Munsingwear In 1955, Munsingwear, a Minneapolis-based underwear and military supplies company, ironically became the touchstone of suburban sports with the introduction of America’s first iconic golf jersey, an ORIGINAL PENGUIN. Known for its unique, humorous and detail-oriented clothing, Original Penguin offers a full line of clothing, accessories and fragrances for men and children. Original Penguin is present in North, Central and South America, Europe as well as India and the Philippines. There are over 1,250 outlets, over 99 Original Penguin stores around the world, and two dedicated e-commerce sites: www.originalpenguin.com and www.originalpenguin.co.uk. See a full preview of the Golf Spring 2021 collection here. About Perry Ellis International Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a wide range of high quality men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and fragrances. The collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans, sportswear, dresses and swimwear for men and women is available in all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its 100% subsidiaries, has a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including: Perry Ellis, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Rafaella, Cubavera, Ben Hogan, Savane, Grand Slam, John Henry, Manhattan, Axist and Farah. The company is expanding its list of brands by licensing third parties including: Nike for swimwear and Callaway, PGA TOUR and Jack Nicklaus for golf apparel. Additional information about the company is available at www.pery.com For more information contact: Stuart goldstein RG Narrative Inc. (M) 201-681-0618 [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos