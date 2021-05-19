Make a case for American-made clothing – WWD

NEW YORK – In addition to showing how to survive a pandemic, Gabrielle Ferrara, COO of Ferrara Manufacturing, advocates for products made in the United States and the Garment District of New York, just like her parents.

As pandemic security restrictions ease and remote workers grapple with the looming reality of returning to their desks, the Manhattan-based executive has weathered the past 15 months in the city adjusting to the needs of the moment. Instead of laying off workers, the company reinforced its team of 45 employees.

Much of that rise is due to a federal government order for 17 million face masks, one of the first to be filled as part of the US bailout. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the Ferrara Manufacturing plant last Sunday to see its setup and meet with Workers United members. In an interview on Tuesday, Ferrara said the workers were proud to have his visit, as many of them subject their children to college while working on masks and other products made in the United States.

“There is a lot of personal travel that is influenced by our decisions as a country to invest in American manufacturing. We are very proud to be made in the USA and hope to see the continued support of this administration, ”said Ferrara.

As a sign of the company’s strength, a second factory, a 35,000 square foot facility in Long Island City, is scheduled to open. This should open in the fourth quarter. Having invested in custom fit technology, this factory will specialize in custom products such as custom suit with custom lining.

Founded in 1987 by Carolyn and Joseph Ferrara, the company has always focused on manufacturing and specializes in bespoke clothing for high-end luxury brands. Ralph Lauren is a long-time customer. Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, Isaac Mizrahi and Norma Kamali are among the companies that have trusted Ferrara. Two years ago, Ferrara convinced her parents to return to the business full time by reminding them that what they had built was truly amazing. The young Ferrara said: “It was really fun being in the second generation of the company and seeing all the different ways we can rethink American manufacturing.”

Instead of downsizing during the pandemic, Ferrara employs 120 people compared to its typical workforce of 75. Its mask program and PPE division have led to more hires. “We are all New Yorkers here at Ferrara Manufacturing, and we are proud of our history in New York, particularly related to the Garment District. It was scary in New York City in March and April of last year, ”Ferrara said.

After receiving “a lot of phone calls” from government officials, who explained that there was a shortage of PPE for healthcare workers in the city, Ferrara activated the supply chain she has been working with for many years. decades to identify sources of protective fabrics and materials. that he could then convert in the Garment District into hospital gowns. In March 2020, Ferrara’s Supply Division was launched to address PPE shortages.

More of a mission than a business strategy, Ferrara said, “We were very focused on getting as many gowns as possible.”

During the first months of the pandemic, the company focused 100% on PPE and protective clothing. It was a radical change for a company that had never stopped making suits or jackets in its history, Ferrara said. All of its orders have been suspended until New York City “gets to a safer place,” PPE shortages stabilize and Ferrara can “with a good conscience assume our normal business operations,” he said. she declared.

Currently, the company is 99% committed to mask production and normal operations will have a more balanced approach once the contract is executed. His additional hiring would not have happened without the support of Gillibrand, an advocate for Made in the USA products. Keen to keep as many people as possible at work once the mask contract has been fulfilled, the company is looking for additional contracts and opportunities.

As garment production in China has come back online, the PPE market is becoming more price sensitive and buying habits are returning to typical players, as demand for PPE in March returned the price less problematic. “A lot of products made in the United States will always be a little more expensive than products made elsewhere,” she said.

By March, only 10% of Manhattan office workers had returned to their offices, and with hotels in the Garment District home to some of the city’s poor residents, the neighborhood has changed significantly. “It was really difficult to see this neighborhood transform. Before the pandemic, there was a lot of hope for revitalization, especially around the Garment District and with some of the investment programs the city was putting in place. The pandemic has really hit the fashion industry and the small businesses that operate in the Garment District really hard. We have seen many businesses go bankrupt. We are very committed to the Garment District and its importance to the fashion industry. It was really difficult.

In an attempt to turn things around, Ferrara said the hope was that federal, municipal or state contracts “could help reinvest in the clothing and fashion industry in New York City, which is so important for creativity and our local economy. ” Given the base of people in the neighborhood who know how to make clothes, there needs to be a better organization to promote the Garment District’s abilities to help secure public and private contracts, as well as businesses, Ferrara said. This would help ensure that highly trained and specialized companies will be there for the next emergency, when protective clothing or something else might be needed quickly, she said.

Workers rolled racks of new clothing once the norm in the Garment District, whose core runs largely between Fifth and Ninth Avenues, from 34th Street to 42nd Street. Design, production, wholesale and other production items can be purchased in the area. In recent years, several designers and brands have moved to other pockets of the city and more and more non-fashion companies have established themselves in the neighborhood.

In 2019, there were 321 clothing manufacturers in the district compared to 366 in 2018, according to the most recent figures provided by the New York State Department of Labor. Twenty years ago there were 808 clothing manufacturers.

Noting how the Garment District is home to fabric stores, design shops, jewelry stores and factories, Ferrara said, “It’s always fun to bring people upstairs to our factory. They can’t believe we have a 15,000 square foot factory here in the Garment District, an elevator ride away. There is magic in New York this way. You never know what we’re hiding upstairs in all these different skyscrapers. There is a real community and ecosystem right under your nose as you walk through the 1930s on the West Side of Manhattan. “

The fallout from the pandemic shutdown, however, is evident in the fact that “a ton of businesses have gone out of business. If the Garment District wasn’t in crisis mode before the pandemic, it definitely is now. And [there’s] this risk of disappearing completely. It would be a really shocking thing for the fashion industry. The Garment District has been the backbone of fashion industry operations for the past century. It’s really at risk of finally disappearing – just poof – like the Flower District did, ”Ferrara said. “I know it seems like to the person, who isn’t in the fashion industry, ‘Who cares about a bunch of companies that sew clothes?’ But it will have a real impact on the fashion industry and a bunch of other industries that no one ever thinks about. For example, there are trucking companies that take care of all the logistics and cafes that sell coffee to employees. There are small restaurants that serve all the sewing operators with cuisine from all their different countries. There is just a lot of activity related to businesses in the Garment District. When that goes away, it will also erase the New York character. “

Asked about First Lady Jill Biden’s policy of not discussing the clothes she wears, Ferrara said she strongly believes women shouldn’t have to talk about their clothes and focus more on their actions. “As a fashion specialist, it’s great to support the Made in the USA product. I think there is a balance between the two. It’s a tough call. Why don’t we talk about what [President Joe] Biden wearing? It’s a bit of a double standard.

As for discussing the first lady’s fashion choices when it comes to supporting small businesses or buying products made in the United States, as opposed to her favorite trends, Ferrara said explaining the reasons for this ‘she chooses to wear might be an appropriate approach. “We would like to dress the first lady. I know a lot of other small businesses that specialize in products made in the USA would really benefit from someone as important as the first lady to wear their clothes. It’s a balance, but it’s a decision she will have to make, ”Ferrara said.