17 comfortable maxi dresses for every summer occasion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Are maxi dresses the most comfortable dresses on the market? We would definitely say so! They are generally long, flowing and very flattering, which is why we wanted to bring together the best of the best before the summer season.

You can wear a maxi dress for just about anything on your schedule, but it’s necessary to have the right style to suit the occasion. These 17 maxi dresses are suitable for casual wear, dressier daytime events, and more formal functions. Not only will you be stunned in each of these dresses, but you will feel totally comfortable with them too. Check them out below and happy summer shopping!

17 most comfortable maxi dresses for summer

Everyday Casual Maxi Dresses

1. This Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress can be a staple, but it’s great if you want to look put together and feel super comfortable!

2. The ultra-long length and loose fit of this Verdusa long dress makes it the ultimate beach blanket!

3. This fluid maxi dress YES NO is so boho-chic plus it comes in tons of fun prints!

4. Buyers claim this spaghetti strap maxi dress GRECERELLE has the best fit, and they choose it in several shades!

5. Do you like tie-dye? This MakeMeChic long dress has tons of different patterns and colors available!

Dressier day long dresses

6. This SheIn long dress has a stunning open back which creates a fitted and form-fitting look.

7. Buyers say they get tons of compliments every time they wear this maxi boho bustier from Yidarton no wonder it’s a bestseller!

8. This BerryGo wrap maxi dress is adjustable, so a custom fit is easy!

9. We love the wrap style of this PRETTYGARDEN long dress, and were even more obsessed with all the fresh impressions!

ten. This Sarin Mathews long dress has a low-key feel, but the ruffle detail and off the shoulder make it a little more dressy!

11. The halter neckline and fluid cut of this PRETTYGARDEN polka dot dress make it a staple for a brunch or backyard party!

12. This wallet style maxi dress II ININ is chic for casual dining, but you can easily dress it up for a more chic event!

Maxi evening dresses

13. One of our favorite maxi dresses for special occasions is this satin version of SheIn it’s too amazing!

14. This mermaid style maxi dress WOOSEA has an absolutely perfect aesthetic for weddings or other formal affairs!

15. We love the lightweight chiffon material that this open back maxi dress Remelon is made in!

16. If you want a dress that will turn heads, wear this shoulder maxi chiffon from Ever-Pretty!

17. The crochet top from this LILBETTER long dress is made for nighttime beach bonfires and warm evenings!