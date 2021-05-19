Jacinda Ardern wedding: PM reveals wedding dress details and guest list dilemmas





May 18, 2021

ZM welcomes Fletch Vaughn and Megan Grill Premier Jacinda Ardern on wedding details.

Ever since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern first announced her engagement to Clarke Gayford, the Kiwis have been speculating on the designer of her wedding dress. Will it be celebrity wedding dress designer Trish Peng or maybe Juliette Hogan, Ardern’s must-have dresser? And while she kept a low profile on the wedding date itself, Ardern revealed a few more details about the big day to Fletch, Vaughan and Megan on ZM this morning. Speaking to the radio hosts, who asked her if she knew what she was going to wear on the big day, she told them, “I don’t have it yet, if that’s what you mean.” And she revealed that even though she hadn’t chosen it yet, she knew what she wanted the dress of her dreams to look like. “I have an idea in my head… I probably need to do something about it,” she admitted. Ardern also told Jono and Ben on The Hits this morning that she was struggling to choose which MPs to include on her guest list. “It’s actually a real dilemma, I have a lot of colleagues,” she joked. Earlier this month, she revealed the date of the wedding. She told Coast radio hosts Sam Wallace, Toni Street and Jason Reeves that she and Gayford “finally got a date.” “That doesn’t mean we’ve told anyone about it yet, so I feel like we should probably be posting invitations,” she revealed. And while it wouldn’t be drawn on the exact wedding date, she said it would take place this summer. Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford first announced their engagement in 2019. Photo / Fiona Goodall via Getty Images But she may not be celebrating the traditional way, admitting that she “feels a little too old to throw a bridal party.” “I don’t know if it’s just me, for some reason I feel like because I get along a little bit, I just need to give it up,” Ardern said. Ardern and Gayford got engaged over Easter 2019 in Mahia during a break at Gayford’s family bach. He proposed to her on top of a hill with a diplomatic protection officer nearby. News of the engagement only emerged because a reporter attending a Pike River ceremony saw the Art Deco-style ring on Ardern’s left hand and asked Ardern’s office about it. The office then confirmed the news.

