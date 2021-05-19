MSGM X Fila Tennis Capsule debuts at Roland Garros in Paris. – WWD





MILAN – Just in time for the second Grand Slam tournament of the year – the Roland Garros, which will be held in Paris from May 24 to June 13 – Fila unveils a new collaboration developed with the cool contemporary Milanese brand MSGM. “For me, Fila means tennis, and working on this project I had the great privilege of having exclusive access to the incredible archives of the brand, which have been a huge source of inspiration,” said Massimo Giorgetti. , founder and creative director of MSGM. “For this capsule, I revamped and refreshed some archival designs by adding the colorful, fun and modern signature touch of MSGM.” In particular, Giorgetti explained that he started working on the collection taking a cinematic approach, imagining the atmosphere of Woody Allen’s movie “Match Point” – “one of my favorite movies,” said the creator – combined with Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By” Your name. ”“ It’s like Woody Allen and Luca Guadagnino are meeting on the court at Roland Garros, ”Giorgetti added. The capsule, which focuses on men’s and women’s tennis outfits, which will be worn in Paris next week by Fila athletes including Karolina Pliskova, Sofia Kenin, Reilly Opelka and Diego Schwartzman, was unveiled with a short- footage that Fila and MSGM filmed in a villa outside of Paris. “I wanted to convey a romantic and sensual interpretation of the world of tennis and I took the opportunity for the first time to explore a French atmosphere,” explained the creator, who worked with director Oliver Hadlee Pearch and an all-French team. “We portrayed a kind of love triangle on the tennis court.” The collection includes halter neck tops, miniskirts, shorts, polos and dresses, crafted from performance Lycra printed with MSGM’s tie-dye patterns, as well as a reworked archival pattern of multi-colored beads . Additionally, inspired by the sexy and daring femininity of legendary Italian tennis player Lea Pericoli, who in the 1950s rocked the traditional world of tennis by wearing hyper-feminine outfits on the court, the designer introduced lace accents. , sensual cuts and frills. “As I do with my MSGM collections, I wanted to create some sort of claim for this capsule,” said Giorgetti, referring to the wording “You are my match point” embroidered or printed on tennis clothing and accessories. “I think it’s a beautiful declaration of love.” The MSGM x Fila capsule, priced from $ 95 for t-shirts to $ 235 for jackets, is available exclusively from today on fila.uk and msgm.it, as well as at select Fila stores in China. and in Japan. Later this summer, the collection will also be on sale at fila.com. See also: Fila Extends Sponsorship Of WTA Top Tennis Star Ash Barty Krost x Fila collaboration Katie Grand Designs Fila 110th Anniversary Collection







