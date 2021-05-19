Gnarly! Belmar Beach is nationally recognized by the Men’s Journal





May 18th is my birthday and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the day. I woke up early, tucked into my wetsuit and watched the sunrise while riding the waves. I was even lucky enough to see a handful of dolphins jumping in and out of the ocean about 50 yards in front of me. Witnessing happy dolphins is special and it was the perfect birthday present! I was on my normal surf spot at Belmar 20th Ave. and it was just one of those mornings that makes you thankful for living on the Jersey Shore. Listen to Jimmy G’s Nights on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. With that, a HUGE congratulations to Belmar on his national recognition. Men’s diary. This monthly American men’s lifestyle magazine focuses on outdoor recreation and includes editorials on the outdoors, health and fitness, style and fashion, and more! Men’s Journal has ranked Belmar in the top 5 for having the best beginner surf waves in North America. Even if you don’t surf, it’s cool and very impressive for a Jersey Shore town to get this type of recognition. When we think of surfing, we think of Hawaii or California, but in this case, we can celebrate Belmar! Of Men’s diary: Trying to surf in New Jersey can be a busy exercise with crowds, rules and restrictions, and struggling to access the right breaks. That’s not the case in Belmar, where you’ll find beach and pier breaks that are fun even when they’re not pulling 8ft aided by a hurricane … as well as parking (hey, don’t underestimate the need). Eastern Lines can be found at one of the area’s best breaks near 16th Avenue, rents boards and wetsuits, and offers classes daily from late May through September. The last month brings the best waves and the Belmar Pro competition. DO NOT FORGET: The 2021 Playa Bowl Belmar Pro presented by Eastern lines is officially scheduled for September 9-12. As we all know, the Belmar Pro 2020 has been canceled, but for this summer you should expect a very fun four-day event. There will likely be national COVID-19 regulations, but with plenty of vaccines and the event being outdoors, it will still be a wonderful weekend for surfers, spectators and local businesses. MEN’S NEWSPAPER FINAL LIST: 5 of the Best Beginner Waves in North America: 1. La Jolla Shores, Califronia 2. Hanalei Bay, Kauai, Hawaii 3. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina 4. Belmar, New Jersey 5. Tofino, British Columbia, Cananda It could be the perfect summer to learn to surf !! My favorite personal photos of Belmar Beach Could Belmar be on the list ?! Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs and towns have been included. Ads and images are from realtor.com On the list, there is a solid mix of offerings ranging from good schools and nightlife to public parks and public parks. Some areas have experienced rapid growth thanks to the relocation of new businesses to the region, while others offer a glimpse into the region’s history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Read on to see if your hometown made the list. Take a dip in New Jersey’s most breathtaking pools







