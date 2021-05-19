Halston: Why is it so hard to make a good fashion movie?





The last and fifth episode of Halston, Netflix’s new miniseries starring Ewan McGregor as the mononymous creator, is named after fashion designers’ feared adversary: ​​the critics. The finale takes place after Halstons’ interest in orgies and cocaine attacks, and a perilous licensing deal, has overtaken his life. The designer asks his last daughter standing, a secretary named Sassy who is primarily responsible for sourcing cocaine for the office, to read him reviews of his latest collection, a low-cost iteration of his wares for the center retailer. commercial JC Penney. Spoiler alert: they’re bad. Embittered and in tears, he proclaims, criticism doesn’t matter. This is true, in fact, in cases where the desire of the consumer outweighs the wrath of the critics, but Halston is on the verge of tears because he knows the reviews are fair. And Halston is currently in Netflix’s Top 10 Streaming Programs on the homepage. This leaves the question: is it Halston, the series, good? The cast of the film has its own entourage of Halstonettes, if you will, is formidable: McGregor walks around in increasingly long coats; Bill Pullman as pushy then greedy funder; Kelly Bishop in crass Eleanor Lambert, designer of the International Best-Dressed List and New York Fashion Week, calling the motherfuckers of the French fashion establishment. You’ll love Victor Hugo, the Warhol hanger with the perfect mustache. Villains with mustaches don’t see them much anymore! Ewan McGregor as Halston. ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA / NETFLIX And aside from the cast, Halston is right about one crucial thing: the costumes, by Jeriana San Juan. I smile at the wild stiffness of the hair of the great lady Babe Paleys; the outdated leopard suit from Halstons’ first support, illustrating why women like her needed a man like him; Elsa Peretti with her bone cuffs and caftans; and of course, the five-and-over man with his turtlenecks and shield sunglasses. (You can see how and why Tom Ford was taking notes.) The best scenes are of Halston cutting a piece of fabric with tasty simplicity and shaping it onto the body, and dresses flipping and moving along a runway, although of course that’s just the start of life in Dress Years. But how dresses have changed women live their purpose, in Halston’s world, you can’t see it. A production of Ryan Murphy, the series sets out to portray the life and influence of Halston, the American designer who, after becoming known as the creator of the pillbox hat Jackie Kennedys, launched his own clothing brand. Americans who combine the ease and portability of sportswear. with the taste and culture of couture. The miniseries’ format mainly means little is spared, and we see things that even a generous biopic would admit, like his forgotten first attempt at sewing, and Halston begging filmmaker Joel Schumacher to get sober. With its didactic structure and early dialogues, there’s a weird rehash at the start of Ralph Lauren peddling its broad ties. The sly wink has become the overly articulate wink, the secret language has become a chain of clichés. (If writing about camp is to betray him, then Murphy’s work amounts to camp betrayal.) There is nothing secret or sensual about the quality streaks that defined Halston’s work.

