Alex Goff clashes on day two of the NCAA Regional

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. When the weather is hot the birdies start to fall and that’s exactly how to describe the Kentucky male golfer in sophomore year Alex goff second round at the Noblesville NCAA Regional Tuesday. Goff climbed 37 places in the individual standings to place 12 behind his 5 under par 67 on day two of competition.

With Goff’s big day, he squarely cemented himself in contention for the coveted Noblesville Regional individual spot to advance to the NCAA Championships later this month. He has a long way to go, but the round of 16 make him a player to watch in Wednesday’s final round.

“I didn’t score well yesterday, but honestly I didn’t play badly. I only hit a couple of bad shots that just killed me so I had some confidence right now.” , Goff said. “I have nothing to lose so honestly my goal was just to come out and swing freely and play solid golf and that’s what I did. I hit the ball really well and did. a few putts, just one bad swing that led to a brace but other than that it was a great round of golf. I can’t wait for tomorrow. “

The Kings Mountain, North Carolina native produced his eighth round of the season in the ’60s on Tuesday. He also scored the 18th par-or-better lap of his career.

He will open Wednesday’s final from tee box # 1 at 9:53 a.m.ET.

With today’s score, Goff tied for 12th overall and has a 1-under scorecard in two rounds. The leaders are in the 6-cent clubhouse. He seeks to be the lowest individual player not associated with any of the advancing teams.

Goff was the second biggest riser in the field in the individual standings. He climbed 37 places from 49th in the top 15. Zan Luka Stirn of Arkansas State climbed 46 places but shares the same score of 1 under as the second from the UK.

Nick Infanti of North Florida and Blake McShea of ​​UNCW are the individual leaders at par 6 under.

One day after facing rainy conditions throughout the round, the weather on Tuesday was near perfect with temperatures in the mid-70s under cloudy skies.

Goff opened his round with back-to-back pars to stabilize his game immediately. His first birdie dropped to par four thirds to go down to 1 under. This set up an alternating birdie-by-birdie-by-birdie pattern as he sank two more putts at the fifth par four and seventh par five to go three under for the day. His only setback of the round came in the form of a double bogey on the ninth par four.

He responded with back-to-back birdies on the turn as he came back to 3 under with wins in the 10th par fours and 11th par threes. Goff scored a par in the 12th before picking up another par four in the 13th. He landed the normal score over the next four holes, before finishing his round elegantly with his seventh birdie of the round at the 18th par-five.

Goff has now generated birdies in the seventh, 10th and 13th in consecutive laps.

Thanks to 36 holes, Goff is tied for second on the course with a 1 under scorecard on all four par three holes on the course. His 11 birdies combined are also tied for second among the field as a whole.

Goff has paced the Wildcats this season with an average of 72.28 strokes, three top-20, two top-five and a Blessings Collegiate Invitational victory to open his second campaign.

He has set a number of career records. His victory at the Blessings was the end of his career. In a third place finish at the Legends Collegiate Invitational, he had a career round (64) and a score of 54 holes (201). Goff has been the UK’s top finisher in five of the eight events he started, including the South East Conference Championship.

The Sagamore Club is a signed Jack Nicklaus model by 72.7173 yards. The club previously hosted a regional NCAA Division I men’s golf division in 2015, with Illinois and SMU sharing the title. Today, major champion Bryson DeChambeau led SMU that year just weeks before winning the national individual championship. Sagamore was also the site of the 2010 NCAA Division II Men’s National Golf Championships.

The top five teams from each region, plus the top person not associated with one of those teams, will advance to the national championships May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For the latest news on the Kentucky Men’s Golf Team, follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagramand on the web at UKathletics.com.