At April 30, Nike released its Go FlyEase shoes, priced at $ 120. Nike only released the shoes for a limited time and declined to disclose how many pairs would be available in their first drop. The shoes quickly sold out and are no longer available for purchase on the Nike website. But resale websites have them in stock at the cost of more $ 300 in some cases. A TIC Tac went viral for explaining the implications of this for people with disabilities. The marketing dissonance between this shoe aimed at people with disabilities while still being available to the general public has posed problems. Nike must address these issues in the lead-up to its next Go FlyEase shoe drop.

Go FlyEase shoes do not require the use of the hands to put on the shoe. The shoe uses a tension band and a bi-stable hinge to hold it in place. The wearer must then descend onto the diving board to engage in the locked position. To remove them, they have to step on the heel crutch. The Nikes video demonstrating how these features work makes the Go FlyEase shoe look ideal for people with disabilities, especially those with limited hand and foot mobility. They also allow people with disabilities to put on their shoes without the assistance of a caregiver.

Some people with disabilities have felt altered due to their special medical shoes, so this shoe will help alleviate that feeling. Shelby Hintze, KSL producer and fashion columnist for Beehive Spirit, spoke about this issue in an interview. She has used a wheelchair all her life and has often said that things designed for people with disabilities are ugly and medical grade. She also said, it’s hard when you have to buy something that’s different or someone else isn’t wearing, just because it’s accessible. But in the case of the Go FlyEase shoes, Nike created something really cool and designed to be accessible.

Nevertheless, Nike created a shoe designed to be accessible. But as Hintze said, it’s beyond the reach of people with disabilities. Others want to buy the shoe because it’s cool and there’s nothing stopping them from doing so, which creates dissonance among the target consumers. People with disabilities never had the first access to the shoe, even if they needed it most. Now those same people have to buy it at outrageous prices from resellers, perpetuating a nefarious rhetoric of commodifying accessible items.

Hintze said people often describe his wheelchair accessible van as cool, even if it’s just his car. People who have never seen it before find it different, but it should just be part of everyday life, Hintze said. Accessibility conflicts with sneaker culture further complicate this problem. Hintze said sneaker culture is all about novelty and limited edition, but let’s make them as widely available as possible.

Obviously, Nike must avoid this situation in the future by prioritizing people with disabilities during their next fall. For starters, they could change the shoe from a limited stock to a continuous stock or even set aside a certain amount for people with disabilities. But as Hintze said, the company shouldn’t make it harder by requiring a limitation or qualification of this nature. Nike helped erase disabilities by designing a shoe that was intentionally accessible, without doing anything to give it to those who would benefit from its accessibility features. This ableist attitude is compounded by Nikes’ failure to mention that the design was brainstorming by a teenager with cerebral palsy.

Although Nike made a big mistake, they also made strides in standardizing accessible fashion. The popularity of this shoe could encourage Adidas, Puma and other shoe brands to do the same. The Go FlyEase is a step towards treating people with disabilities as fashion customers. There is nothing wrong with accepting that the shoe’s intentional accessibility features are aimed at people with disabilities. Disability must be recognized so that substantial social changes can be brought about. In order to have an accessible future, we must stop erasing disability. Allows to standardize Nike Go FlyEase shoes and accessible fashion in general.

