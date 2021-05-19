Liz Gillies from “Dynasty” talks about the #ExpressReEntry project, fashion and more!

Liz Gillies is no stranger to fashion, having worn a range of extravagant looks like Fallon Carrington on The CW’s Dynasty. Now the actress and singer is working with Express on their #ExpressReEntry social media project, encouraging others to dress up as the world reopens. We jumped on the phone with Liz to discuss the new initiative, her favorite moments on the show, her marriage during COVID-19 (!), And to ask her if she will be returning to Broadway in the future.

How did you get started in theater and music?

It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I said this very clearly at a young age, and I was fortunate to have parents who were okay with whatever I wanted to do, so they facilitated all kinds of crazy ideas! Every time I heard about a casting they would drive me around, and I was really determined at a young age to be a part of this industry, whether it was musical theater, singing, or acting. I am really lucky to have parents who have supported me. At a very young age I went there, which is what I always wanted.

Tell us about the #ExpressReEntry project and how you got involved?

I am really delighted to be partnering with Express. This is a very timely initiative, of course, regarding reintegration into daily life. I feel like we are all getting ready now, and we feel more comfortable stepping into the world, and it’s no secret that we’ve all dressed up and been in our homes for most of the past year. , if not, more. It is therefore an exciting time to reintegrate a new style and a new fashion into our lives and fall in love with them again. Express has so many wonderful styles that I picked my favorites from the three I post on my social media. I dress everyday at work, but mostly wear loungewear last year. So to have the opportunity to be stylish and fashionable, to feel good and to feel like a boss again when entering the world, it was really nice.

You also got married last fall. Congratulations! You looked so elegant. What was your process when choosing your wedding dress?

Thank you! You know, I tried on so many dresses, and I had already tried on as many dresses as Fallon for the show, because she’s been married or almost married so many times. Ironically, at the same time as I was looking for my wedding dress, Fallon was also on the verge of getting married before we closed for COVID. So we were both looking for dresses at the same time. I’ve tried every designer dress you could think of. I have tried on the entire spectrum of dresses, from top to bottom. I finally went with a local designer from Atlanta and chose something very simple and elegant because deep down it’s kind of my personal taste. I was so happy with my decision, as I ended up canceling my big wedding and finally having a really intimate wedding. So, it goes perfectly. I kind of had my veil being my centerpiece, and I let the dress be very simple. Fallon’s dress, ironically, is very similar to my dress, because it was my save, but it had too much cleavage for my little family wedding, so I left that one to her. [Laughs].

Obviously, we have to talk aboutDynasty! What was it like to be back on set after the hiatus from filming for season 3 last year?

It was great. I mean, listening was great to play again, it was great to be back at work. Of course, it was a whole new world with all the protocols we had to follow and still have to follow. It is a period of adaptation. Also, neither of us were hanging out after work, and everyone literally kept their distance at work and outside of work, so it was very difficult. This year it was definitely more the work than the play, as it was for all of us, but I think we released a really great season and the restrictions we had on our shoot and our script. I feel like the scripts went inward rather than outward. Instead of all those flashy nights, flashy moments, the scripts are more emotional, they are more poignant, and I think that will be revealed as the season progresses. And we’re all very proud of ourselves for being able to work and create all of these episodes during this time. It was really difficult, so I feel very lucky that I was able to do it.

All costumes on Dynastyare amazing, and you’ve worn as many glamorous outfits as Fallon Carrington! What are your favorite looks that you have worn on the show?

I have so many! Someone has counted the number of outfits I’ve worn on the show, and it’s kind of in the hundreds. But I have a couple that really sets me apart. I wore this shimmering green strapless dress from season 1, it was made of sequins, it was so fitted and so beautiful. I always come back to this one, but there have been a lot of outfits that I think are very iconic. Or, I fall in love with some pairs of shoes that she’s worn a few times, because the shoes we can re-wear a bit. The pilot dress was also quite iconic, this black and white dress. We were kind of paying homage to the original Dynasty pilot there too.

What have you learned about Fallon’s fashion over the past few years?

I have learned so much. I was someone who always, without fail, wore black wherever I went. I wanted to wear the darkest clothes possible, and I wanted to layer them as much as possible. Fallon not only introduced me to color, but she also taught me how to take fashion risks. And by working with our costumers, in particular Meredith Markworth-Pollack, which sort of started the show, it took me off the beaten track. Above all, she taught me that fashion isn’t just about the designer you wear. I know Fallon wears extremely expensive, high-end clothes, but we would mix it up with bags we found in thrift stores and mix it up with inferior pieces. And it really is a matter of adjustment. It’s about what looks good on you. It’s not always about following trends, even on Dynasty. It’s about what makes you feel good, what makes you feel confident, and what makes you feel most powerful.

How do you express yourself through your wardrobe and what are your stylistic inspirations?

My style inspirations have definitely changed over the years. But I think that’s what’s great about fashion, in general, I think there should be some kind of timeline and a period of growth. When I look back at photos of myself as a teenager, all I wanted to do was dress like 90s Angelina on red carpets. I just wanted to wear tank tops and leather pants, denim jackets or leather jackets. Now, I am at a phase of my life where I want to be more avant-garde. It comes back to what I just said, it’s about what works for me. I know what looks good on me, I know what looks good on me, I know what I feel comfortable in. I also love that old modernized Hollywood glamor. I would wear silk pajamas with heels and gorgeous jewelry with a nice blowout and makeup for dinner every night of the week! I was born in the wrong time, I love all the styles of the 50s and 60s, this is really my favorite.

Your style isn’t the only thing that has changed, you’ve also gone from acting and singing on Broadway to acting and singing on TV. How has that transition been for you, and are your musical moments on screen related to your theatrical roots?

Well, I definitely started in musical theater, and I started singing before anything else. So I think it was a pretty natural transition to Nickelodeon, which was my next gig after Broadway, because there was still a certain high feeling in acting. And when you’re on a sitcom like that, sometimes you feel like you’re performing in front of an audience. Dynasty is certainly no exception. I mean, our show is a bit arched, a bit campinot a bit, our show is incredibly campy and it only became campy! But I think my education on Broadway and my training in theater served me very well when it comes to work ethic, acting in a venue and not being afraid to make bigger choices like I’m on. a scene. Plus they let me sing, which was really exciting.

The reopening of Broadway in September! Do you see yourself coming back on stage?

I hope! I’m so glad they’re reopening. It has been such a difficult year, and I not only look forward to seeing shows, but I hope that once I have enough time in my schedule, I would absolutely love to return to Broadway. . This is where my love for it all started. So if they bring me back, I’m more than willing, and I really, really can’t wait to get back on stage. It’s who I am deep down. It’s something that’s absolutely on my to-do list. So I will eventually. I’m going to force them to hire me, even if they don’t want to!

We have to ask for a Victorious question! What do you think Jade West would be doing right now and how would she handle quarantine?

It’s funny. I think Jade wouldn’t have a hard time staying home, just as I didn’t have a hard time staying home. She’s not in the clubs every night. She has Beck, whom she loves. Apparently they are having a baby, the fans have decided they are having a baby. So I guess she’s busy at home with the baby? She probably does a lot of weird things and goes about her hobbies and spends time with Beck. I don’t think she would bother this quarantine at all. She doesn’t like being with a lot of people, and neither do I.

What do you hope to do in the future?

I’m actually about to make my first episode. I am very happy to enter this new chapter of my career. I wanted to achieve for a long time. I wrote music. I just released a song I wrote for Fallon that was featured in the last episode that aired, Fallon and Liam’s Wedding. The directing is very exciting and I hope to make a film here and there. You know, just keep busy, do whatever I can. I have been fortunate to be very busy over the past year and have no plans to stop filling my schedule to the brim. I’ll sleep when I’m dead!

