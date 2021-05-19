Fashion
Fashion photographer Kristin-Lee Moolman wants to showcase the real South Africa
South African photographer Kristin-Lee Moolman has gained international recognition for her powerful portraits against surreal and faded landscapes.
But her fashion shoots aren’t limited to sleek silhouettes and couture design. Moolman uses his platform to challenge negative media representations of South Africa – and counter stereotypes perpetuated about his home country.
“Back home”
“I felt so guilty by association for what my people did to others,” she said. “For a long time, I wanted to avoid being Afrikaans, being White, being South African”.
In 2020, Moolman participated in a virtual photography exhibition, “28 Hats for Lamu”. The photos, with eccentric headdresses, celebrate the transformative power of creativity. Credit: Courtesy of Kristin-Lee Moolman
Moolman began traveling overseas in the mid-2000s, working on commercial fashion shoots and advertising campaigns. “It was a job that mimicked what I thought people wanted. There was no soul there, ”she said. “I came to the conclusion that I couldn’t do a job that I didn’t identify with.”
It wasn’t an overnight revelation, she said, but a revelation that took years: a long mental and emotional ‘come home’ as Moolman changed his perspective on what it meant. be South African.
While Moolman describes her lifestyle as “nomadic” – before returning to South Africa for the duration of the pandemic, she was based in Thailand for several months and used to frequently fly around the world for trips. shootings – she now feels at home in the south. Africa. The landscapes in her work are free from perspective lines, showing gaping desert dunes and endless expanses of sky, mirroring the small towns in which she grew up.
Moolman photographed non-binary DJ and model Caleb Nkosi for arts and culture magazine Document Journal. Credit: Courtesy of Kristin-Lee Moolman
Create a counter-narrative
Part of Moolman’s struggle with his nationality was the product of what she says was an essentially negative portrayal of South Africa in the media.
“There’s this strength of character that people don’t show,” she says, a key part of the counter-narrative her work tries to highlight. Looking straight into the camera, Moolman’s various subjects are powerful and sculptural against a dreamy, washed-out pastel landscape. This direct gaze helps neutralize the “predatory voyeurism” inherent in photography, she said.
This is a still image from the shooting of “Peau de Chagrin / Bleu de Nuit”, a clip shot with the Belgian-Congolese rapper Baloji. Credit: Courtesy of Kristin-Lee Moolman
Showcase strong women
In recent years, Moolman says she has focused more on women and valued diversity. One of the triggering moments for that tune up was Moolman’s 2019 shoot with Rihanna, for the superstar’s Fenty line. “Rihanna was one of the first (shoots) I did, you know what? Women are powerful.”
“I have enormous respect for Rihanna, because of her voice in terms of diversity, women, sexuality. I really like her ideology and her worldview, so being able to work with her was really cool,” said Moolman mentioned.
The 12-minute film, shot and written by Moolman, features an all-female cast in a story steeped in African spirituality and queer characters. Moolman, who identifies as queer, is determined to bring out this often overlooked part of South African identity.
Moolman uses her platform to shed light on groups she believes are under-represented in mainstream media. Credit: Courtesy of Kristin-Lee Moolman
The film also marks Moolman’s transition to filmmaking, an area she has been exploring for several years. By using the film to delve deeper into women’s stories, Moolman wants to move beyond the film’s trope of female characters having to survive trauma such as rape or assault to be considered strong. “There is always a condition, a reason why they have become powerful,” she said of the film convention. “They have never been shown to be powerful to begin with.”
As the medium for his creativity changes, Moolman says honesty is the most important aspect of his job. “You will never stop evolving, because everything you go through, you assimilate into what you do. So I think my work will continue to change and especially to evolve more towards cinema, it’s just a whole new world of things to explore. “

