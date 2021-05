This sold-out Ghost dress is now back in stock – but we anticipate it will sell out again (Marks and Spencer) Yahoo Lifestyle Editors are committed to independently selecting wonderful products at great prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Summer dresses are the only essential part of our wardrobe when the weather gets warmer. They are easy to wear, they can be styled up or down, with minimum effort but maximum effect. There is one in particular that we have been monitoring for some time – M&S X Ghost Puff Sleeve Midi Dress. Why we rate it the Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress of M&S X Ghost The collection has already sold out due to popular demand – not that we’re surprised – but now it’s back in stock and at the top of our wishlist. This on-trend style features short puffed sleeves with an elastic ruffle at the hem, is medium in length and features a stunning floral print. It features a seam at the waist for a flattering silhouette, as well as a zip fastening and a teardrop button at the back. This creation comes in UK dress sizes 6 to 20, although some sizes are sold out. the Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress sells for 69. Whether you wear it with sneakers and a denim jacket for a picnic in the park, sandals for a casual outing, or wedges and a clutch for a more glamorous affair, we know you’ll have plenty of wear from this wonderful dress. The Ghost floral puff-sleeve midi dress ticks all the boxes and has garnered rave reviews, with some comparing it to designer labels. (Marks and Spencer) What the critics say If selling was not sufficient proof that this dress is a must have, rave reviews could prove it, with some even comparing it to expensive designer brands. “Although it is more expensive than the M&S ranges, it is a quality design and fabric. It is very similar to much more expensive brands like Erdem.

“I ordered it after ordering the red and white wrap dress from the Ghost line. I’m so glad I did …. The fit is amazing and I find the dresses quite difficult to buy, measuring only 5’2 “and curved.”

“It’s a beautiful dress, even prettier in real life than on the website. I love the colors and patterns, and the material looks good quality (not cheap or sheer) and hangs really well. “

“Love, love, love this dress.”

“I love the print, style, fit and quality of this dress. It’s my new favorite and I can’t wait to wear it with suede boots and a jacket now and with sandals later. Perfect dress, I couldn’t be happier. “ The story continues M&S X GHOST Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Watch: Holly Willoughby is set to release a new book this year

