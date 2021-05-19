5 Versatile Clothing Collections You Can Wear At Home And Outdoors





Photo: Mathilde Langevin on Unsplash By Ryanne Co Versatile clothing is the next big thing! After a year at home, the main focus of fashion is on comfort Explore these clothing collections that will take you from a Netflix frenzy at home to an hour-long run without having to pick out a new dress! Also read: 5 comfortable and stylish slippers for men and women in 2021 Harlan + Holden's new "Therapy" collection focuses on comfort, versatility and "one-step dressing". There are two capsule collections, one for men's clothing and one for women. Both feature lightweight fabrics and stretchy details, all in a calming neutral palette, to elevate basic pieces with minimal effort. The "Therapy" shoes, available in black, green, white and nude, complete the outfits of the collection and give wearers the advantage of being able to spend leisure at home to important errands outside. For more information visit harlan + holden's website and Instagram

The Uniqlo x Marikmekko collection includes a limited edition clothing line, all perfect for summer. These are available in wide, flowing silhouettes and cheerful prints, perfect for lounging at home or wearing outside. Shop from a variety of comfortable linen blend dresses, crew neck tees and shorts to complement your lifestyle. For more information, visit their website Patton Studio by Patty Ang offers a line of durable basics that can be used as loungewear or streetwear. Made in trendy cuts, every piece complements itself, whether it’s a top, romper, hoodie or bodysuit. Men can also find a wide selection of t-shirts, joggers and hoodies to keep them comfortable. For more information, visit their website Also read: Patton is a clothing brand that aims to redefine everyday essentials While Neon Island is perhaps best known for its swimwear, instead of 2020 the brand had released a “Neon Island Essentials” line as well. This collection covers pajamas, buttons, pants and masks. In true Neon Island style, each one comes in a fun print design, set in a silky finish for a luxurious touch. Each room is easy, airy, and absolutely beautiful. For more information, visit their website You’ve probably met By Abimer by now. At the time of its launch, celebrities all over Instagram were seen donning their beautiful floral pieces. Their first collection, consisting of floral-appliquéd bralettes and shorts, sold out immediately. Although they are dressier than your usual loungewear, they are just as comfortable and can even be styled for semi-formal occasions. By Abimer also announced a new collection coming in 2021 – and needless to say, we’re thrilled. For more information, visit their website Also read: Charina Sarte and Pie Alvarez launch new homewear collection for mothers and their mini-mes







