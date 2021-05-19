Summit Heights teen with autism receives free ball gown from county official





AlesiaStarnes entered her prom earlier this month in a floral dress, her many flowers a colorful addition to spring. Don’t forget the light blue sweater and the white open-toed heels. I loved that everyone was happy, having fun and dancing with their friends, ”said Starnes, a senior at Kenwood High School. She attended the ball with Gary, 21, her older brother, siblings are on the autism spectrum. Starnes said he was her best friend as well, so she was grateful to share her prom experience with him. Gary gave him a sunflower. They spent the evening dancing at the Valor Hall Conference & Event Center in Oak Grove, while Starnes’ mother KimberlyMcCullough said she cried when Gary sent her prom photos. The experience marked a great moment for a family which, in recent years, has suffered from several setbacks. McCullough called it a Cinderella story. “It was really special to her,” McCullough said. She was impeccable. “ County commissioner Lisa Prichard saw it as her way of helping a local family in need. The joy in this child’s face was beyond belief, ”said Prichard. In 2017, Starnes’ older sister was killed. Two years later, the Clarksville family lost their home and vehicle due to financial hardship. More than just a ball gown Prichard contacted several high schools in Clarksville in hopes of providing ball gowns for all students in need. Over the years, she had collected over a dozen prom dresses. She gave two dresses. Prichard said none of her dresses were the perfect fit or style for Starnes, so she bought one. Prichard said Starnes’ reaction to the dress was pure joy and a tear for McCullough. “A ball gown is what makes this young lady feel great right now,” Prichard said. Every young woman should have this opportunity to do this. McCullough said the experience was more than just a ball gown. “I couldn’t go to my graduation party so seeing my kid… it was wonderful,” she says. “And Lisa was a big help. She boosted Alesia’s confidence in herself.” McCullough, a resident of Summit Heights, said she was grateful to have contacted Prichard through Monica Meeks, a Tennessee financial services investigator who works with the Clarksville Housing Authority Residence Council. The family moved to Clarksville from Surfreesboro in January 2020, and so far, she said, “it has been a blessing to be here.” Alexis Clark can be reached at [email protected] or 931-217-8519.

