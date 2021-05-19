Fashion
How to afford a professional wardrobe
The old adage “it takes money to make money” certainly seems to apply as soon as you start looking for your first job after college. Even at the age of Focus on the interviews, there is pressure to have just the right outfit to impress your future employer.
And then there’s a question of what you wear once you land the job. Putting together a work wardrobe may not be a priority, as many of us have spent the last year in soft pants. But for graduates who plan to work in an environment with long-standing dress codes and etiquette (think a bank, hospital, or business), your clothing may matter.
All of these purchases can quickly drain your resources, and it can be difficult to figure out the smartest way to pay for a work wardrobe. Before, Select spoke with three financial planners who were there. Each has their own tips for new graduates who want to showcase their best dressed professionalism and confidently pursue a new job on a limited budget.
Mark Reyes, CFP
Angels
Cash, credit or loan? Cash
Albert financial planner Mark Reyes no stranger to wearing a suit and tie. Her first job out of college came with a professional dress code.
“The main partners were like, ‘You have to go to my costume guy,’” Reyes told Select. And when he did, Reyes quickly learned that even with word of mouth reduction from his managers, the average three-piece suit still cost around $ 1,000.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God,’,” Reyes recalls.
His advice? Bargain shop. This helped him find a number of professional looking costumes in the $ 100 price range. When you don’t have a lot of extra cash, start by buying one or two affordable items and slowly build a better wardrobe.
“I found costumes for sale at Macy’s and online retailers, “says Reyes.” Having a working wardrobe is very important because it can build your confidence and reflect who you are outside of the world. The better you feel, the better off you will be at your job. “
And that applies even to those who work from home: Dressing for Zoom calls helps break up the day and set a pattern rhythm, says Reyes.
When possible, use cash to purchase the items you need for your first job. Using cash helps you stay on budget and protect your credit score when you’re just getting up. Every time you open a credit card to make a purchase, whether it’s a store card or a regular card, the difficult investigation leads to a slight drop in your score. And even if you already have a credit card, knowing that you can spend up to a certain credit limit could encourage spending beyond your means, Reyes argues.
“So I generally don’t recommend credit cards and instead recommend saving for [major purchases],” he says.
Michaela McDonald, CFP
new York
Cash, credit or loan? Cash or credit
Good deals are also the number one tip for Albert financial planner Michaela mcdonald. But she has one more suggestion.
“With your first paycheck, buy a totally bombshell outfit,” she says. “Spend a few hundred dollars if you have it. It’s OK to spend a little more than you normally would on this outfit.”
That way when you really need to feel powerful like for an important meeting or quarterly review, you’ll have that great outfit that you can put on and know you’re looking your best.
“I love TJ Maxx, Marshall, you name him,” McDonald says. “Look to see what the professional dress trends are right now and see if you can buy some similar outfits. At the end of the day, no one really looks at you as much as you do, do they?
Finally, you can use a credit card if you have to, McDonald says, “If you’re in a situation where you know your source of income will be strong because you have that new paid job, don’t be afraid to charge a little on your credit card. “
Keep your spending under 10% or 20% of your total credit limit, advises McDonald’s. And once you start receiving regular paychecks, set aside enough money each payday to bring your credit card balance back. The longer your balance remains unpaid, the more interest charges you pay over time.
Alicia R. Hudnett Reiss, CFP
Washington DC
Cash, credit or personal loan? Cash, then credit card
If you can save some affordable money to pay for the cost of your new wardrobe, use cash first, Business of your life advises founder Alicia R. Hudnett Reiss.
But if you need to put something on a credit card, that’s okay because the money will come with your first paycheck.
Just make sure you are aware of your spending. Hudnett Reiss suggests limiting purchases to between $ 100 and $ 500, depending on your salary. And make sure you only buy what you need.
Focus on selecting a few basics, such as shoes, tops / blouses, and pants / skirts. Then take a break and adjust to your new budget before gradually adding additional items to your wardrobe.
No credit card? How to start building credit after college
Recent graduates who have a very short (or no) credit history may not be able to fund their new work wardrobe with a credit card at this time.
In this case, a first step in creating a loan is to open asecured credit card after graduation. With an initial security deposit (usually $ 200), cardholders can access a small credit limit (usually the security deposit amount) and start to make a habit of making regular purchases with your card and pay your bill on time and in full each month. . It’s a good way to speed up your purchases while getting into a good financial routine.
The deposit acts as a form of security in case you fail to pay your bill. Once you’ve established a history of regular payments on time, you’ll likely qualify for better rewards cards (no deposit required) and / or a higher credit limit.
