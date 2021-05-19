How to afford a professional wardrobe

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links to products from our affiliate partners.

The old adage “it takes money to make money” certainly seems to apply as soon as you start looking for your first job after college. Even at the age of Focus on the interviews, there is pressure to have just the right outfit to impress your future employer.

And then there’s a question of what you wear once you land the job. Putting together a work wardrobe may not be a priority, as many of us have spent the last year in soft pants. But for graduates who plan to work in an environment with long-standing dress codes and etiquette (think a bank, hospital, or business), your clothing may matter.

All of these purchases can quickly drain your resources, and it can be difficult to figure out the smartest way to pay for a work wardrobe. Before, Select spoke with three financial planners who were there. Each has their own tips for new graduates who want to showcase their best dressed professionalism and confidently pursue a new job on a limited budget.

Mark Reyes, CFP

Angels

Cash, credit or loan? Cash

Albert financial planner Mark Reyes no stranger to wearing a suit and tie. Her first job out of college came with a professional dress code.

“The main partners were like, ‘You have to go to my costume guy,’” Reyes told Select. And when he did, Reyes quickly learned that even with word of mouth reduction from his managers, the average three-piece suit still cost around $ 1,000.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God,’,” Reyes recalls.

His advice? Bargain shop. This helped him find a number of professional looking costumes in the $ 100 price range. When you don’t have a lot of extra cash, start by buying one or two affordable items and slowly build a better wardrobe.

“I found costumes for sale at Macy’s and online retailers, “says Reyes.” Having a working wardrobe is very important because it can build your confidence and reflect who you are outside of the world. The better you feel, the better off you will be at your job. “

And that applies even to those who work from home: Dressing for Zoom calls helps break up the day and set a pattern rhythm, says Reyes.

When possible, use cash to purchase the items you need for your first job. Using cash helps you stay on budget and protect your credit score when you’re just getting up. Every time you open a credit card to make a purchase, whether it’s a store card or a regular card, the difficult investigation leads to a slight drop in your score. And even if you already have a credit card, knowing that you can spend up to a certain credit limit could encourage spending beyond your means, Reyes argues.

“So I generally don’t recommend credit cards and instead recommend saving for [major purchases],” he says.