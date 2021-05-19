Kate Middleton looks elegant in a rich red pleated Alessandra dress during her visit to the V&A





The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a red pleated midi dress during her visit to the V&A today. Kate Middleton, 39, who studied art history at university and is a royal patron of the V&A, saw two new exhibits when the London Museum opened to the public this year. The royal family chose a 1565 houndstooth dress from their favorite designer, Alessandra Rich, and accessories attached with classic pumps and a clutch. The visit came when Prince William’s cousin Princess Beatrice announced that she was expecting her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this fall. Royal patron saint: Kate Middleton, 39, who studied art history at university, saw two new exhibits when the London Museum opened to the public this year. The Duchess first visited Raphael’s court in the museum, which houses Raphael’s cartoons. The mantle was reopened today after nine months of renovations to commemorate the artist’s 500th birthday. The royal family chose a 1565 houndstooth dress by their favorite designer, Alessandra Rich, and accessories attached with classic pumps and a clutch, and was visited by Tristram Hunt, a former Labor lawmaker and director of V&A. Kate also visited V&A’s groundbreaking 2021 exhibit “Alice: Curious and Curious” ahead of this weekend’s opening. The Duchess of Cambridge first visited Raphael Court, the museum that houses Raphael Cartoons. The mantle was reopened today after nine months of renovations to commemorate the artist’s 500th birthday. The seven authentic sets of Raphael tapestries, the cartoon, were commissioned by Pope Leo X from the Vatican Sistine Chapel in 1515 and are considered one of the greatest treasures of the Renaissance. During his visit, His Royal Highness learned more about how the refreshed gallery and its new interpretive approach would change the way visitors experience Raphael Cartoons. The manga was on loan to V&A from the Royal Collection by Her Majesty the Queen. The Duchess then visited V&A’s groundbreaking 2021 exhibition “Alice: Curious and Curious” ahead of its opening this weekend. Kate watches an exhibit of Alice: Curious and Curious About V&A. With over 300 objects across films, performances, fashion, art, music and photography, this exhibit allows visitors to immerse themselves in in the origins, adaptations and reinventions of Alice in Wonderland for over 158 years. I go. Showcasing over 300 objects across film, performance, fashion, art, music and photography, this exhibition allows visitors to delve into the origins, adaptations and reinventions of Alice in Wonderland. for over 158 years. .. With an immersive exhibit, V&A will be the first museum to fully explore the cultural influence of books and continued inspiration for key creatives, from Salvador Dali and Yayoi Kusama to The Beatles and Vivienne Westwood. After visiting the exhibit, His Royal Highness met a small group of museum staff. They spoke about their experiences working during particularly difficult times for the museum department. The Duchess of Cambridge became the first royal patron of V&A in March 2018.

