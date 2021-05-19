Azzaro launches flagship menswear product at Printemps Haussmann in Paris – WWD

THE NEW DIGS OF AZZARO: Azzaro opened the doors of its flagship men’s clothing store on Wednesday, tucked away in the Printemps Haussmann department store in Paris. It exhibits – as a world exclusive – the first men’s collection that Olivier Theyskens has fashioned for the house.
The inauguration also marks the 50e anniversary of Azzaro of the opening of his first boutique for women in rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.
Azzaro Atelier’s 196 square foot space is located on the third floor of the Printemps store. In a nod to founder Loris Azzaro’s preferences, there are hexagonal-shaped metallic clothes racks and faceted mirrors, while the gray, metallic, and white color code nods to the living room decor. of Azzaro’s historic couture.
Inside Azzaro Atelier Courtesy of Azzaro
Theyskens bespoke creations come mainly in solid hues, such as beige, white, lavender and Klein blue, and in a variety of fabrics, such as silk velvet and Lurex jacquard. The silhouettes include oversized jackets and shirts, while a textured silver-colored coat falls to the knee.
At Azzaro Atelier Courtesy of Florent Drillon / Azzaro
Some pieces of women’s clothing from Azzaro’s spring 2021 collection were also sold on the Printemps site, which was presented virtually during the last sewing season.
For both men’s and women’s clothing, the Belgian designer used metallic tones. A metallic shard-covered men’s jacket from the Atelier line, resembling a tailored chainmail, was seen in Azzaro’s fashion film, shot on a mirrored set that winked at the apartment of the founder.
For more information, see:
Azzaro Couture Spring 2021
Azzaro Couture Fall 2020
L’Oréal finalizes the purchase of Mugler Brands and Azzaro Fragrances
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos