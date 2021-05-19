Azzaro launches flagship menswear product at Printemps Haussmann in Paris – WWD

THE NEW DIGS OF AZZARO: Azzaro opened the doors of its flagship men’s clothing store on Wednesday, tucked away in the Printemps Haussmann department store in Paris. It exhibits – as a world exclusive – the first men’s collection that Olivier Theyskens has fashioned for the house.

The inauguration also marks the 50e anniversary of Azzaro of the opening of his first boutique for women in rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

Azzaro Atelier’s 196 square foot space is located on the third floor of the Printemps store. In a nod to founder Loris Azzaro’s preferences, there are hexagonal-shaped metallic clothes racks and faceted mirrors, while the gray, metallic, and white color code nods to the living room decor. of Azzaro’s historic couture.

Theyskens bespoke creations come mainly in solid hues, such as beige, white, lavender and Klein blue, and in a variety of fabrics, such as silk velvet and Lurex jacquard. The silhouettes include oversized jackets and shirts, while a textured silver-colored coat falls to the knee.

Some pieces of women’s clothing from Azzaro’s spring 2021 collection were also sold on the Printemps site, which was presented virtually during the last sewing season.

For both men’s and women’s clothing, the Belgian designer used metallic tones. A metallic shard-covered men’s jacket from the Atelier line, resembling a tailored chainmail, was seen in Azzaro’s fashion film, shot on a mirrored set that winked at the apartment of the founder.

For more information, see:

Azzaro Couture Spring 2021

Azzaro Couture Fall 2020

L’Oréal finalizes the purchase of Mugler Brands and Azzaro Fragrances